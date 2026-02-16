5 Ways ChatGPT Can Help You Save Money On Your Next Vacation
Okay, hear us out. AI has been known to raise red flags, but in the travel space, globetrotters have found ChatGPT to be their best money-saving trick. Booking a vacation typically means spending copious amounts of time researching where to go, only to see prices skyrocket the following day. We can blame the algorithm, or we can turn to ChatGPT for immediate, wallet-friendly guidance.
We have to face the facts: AI isn't going anywhere — more than 1 billion people worldwide have used AI tools, and over 60% of Americans use them regularly (via SEMRush). Travelers have figured out how to utilize bots like ChatGPT to find budget-friendly options. From the minute travelers book a flight to finding their destination and rental stay, ChatGPT takes the guesswork away, eliminating the 20 open tabs online and allowing travelers to find the best possible deal that they can.
So, what's the secret? Well, it's all about giving ChatGPT specific instructions to make it your personal travel advisor. Different prompts sway different responses, and some users have figured out that the right one will point you in the right direction. After looking at how travel influencers, journalists, and Reddit users use the bot (along with our own personal experiences with AI), here are five ChatGPT prompt to maximize your budget when planning your vacation.
Track flights to find the most affordable option
Unless you're using AI to plan a road trip, you're most likely using it for flight tracking. Airfare is often the most expensive part of a trip, so it's usually where travelers want to cut costs. Instead of scrounging the Internet for budget-friendly open-jaw flights, you can use a specific prompt tailored to your needs and let ChatGPT do the rest. You can find hidden routes, lesser-known airports, and airlines you might not have checked before. This is how finance influencer Casper Capital dropped his flight price by more than $900, per a Facebook post.
Casper Capital asked ChatGPT prompts like: "Find the cheapest way to fly from [City A] to [City B] next month, include hidden routes and alternate airports," and "Which budget airlines operate this route that aren't listed on Google Flights or Skyscanner?" These provide answers that the basic researcher will not receive. And, there's no shame in the game — even your favorite travel apps use the bot. Kayak launched a new AI tool that is changing the way people plan a vacation, and they've combined their data with none other than ChatGPT.
A reporter from The Sun also asked ChatGPT to find her a holiday package — flight and hotel included. She received a response with options that were above $1,300, so she simply refined her request, adding her budget for a family of four to receive cheaper options and family-friendly recommendations. However, it's important to note that budget travel options have little wiggle room, longer layovers, and limited destinations to fly to. It's clear ChatGPT can help cut costs, but you might have to accept less convenience, and you might want to have a plan B if things go awry. Still, a well-crafted ChatGPT prompt can potentially save hundreds on airfare or keep you well under budget.
Avoid airline baggage fees
As a traveler trying to cut costs, you always think, "How much can I realistically fit in my travel bag?" It may never have occurred to you to take checked luggage because, well, it's expensive. Frequent travelers have used ChatGPT to get around the baggage fees. Instagram travel influencer @heavilyinkedpassport told the bot to act like a seasoned travel expert who avoids checked bag fees, adding, "Give me a step-by-step strategy to avoid or reduce these costs, including credit card perks, airline policies, loyalty programs, and smart packing tricks most travelers don't know."
While ChatGPT can only outline practical strategies, such as helping you decide whether signing up for an airline credit card makes sense, it can also help you compare different airlines to choose the right fit. Additionally, it can break down different classes, such as basic economy versus standard fares. This way, you can get a deeper understanding of what's included with each ticket.
The bot won't eliminate fees entirely for you, but it can help you make an informed decision by finding deals with lower fares or complimentary bags. The bot can also give you packing tips to minimize your packing strategies in order to save space in your suitcase and be as efficient as possible. ChatGPT is not a genie that comes out of a magic lamp and grants you all your wishes, but it is an effective tool that makes one really irritating part of traveling that much more affordable.
Find prime accomodation stays for less
Finding the perfect place to stay can make or break your vacation, and nowadays, there are so many options. Choosing a hotel or an Airbnb in the right location could take you hours. Hotels also have hidden fees, like service charges, and Airbnb's have cleaning fees, quickly stacking onto your original total. If you want to stay in the city center, forget about budgeting. This is where ChatGPT steps in. One Reddit user gave the following prompt: "You are a travel planner. My budget is [$X per night]. Find the three best areas to stay in [city]. Compare by vibe (nightlife, calm, local food), safety, and distance to attractions."
Next, you can zero in on your results on hotels or Airbnbs, depending on the type of accommodation you prefer, as well as the ambiance you're going for and the budget you have. However, it is important to note that prices change fairly quickly, so double-check the numbers on the accommodation's website or third-party booking site to ensure they reflect the correct amount.
If you decide to stay at a hotel, there are also ways you can utilize ChatGPT to get perks. You can find prompts to see which hotels offer free breakfast and late checkouts. Furthermore, it can help you craft an email to send to the concierge to see if there is anything they might be able to do for you upon arrival. ChatGPT helps you discover the best stays within your budget, and may even uncover perks without an extra cost.
Curate the best travel plan for you
When planning a much-needed vacation, ChatGPT can help you narrow down where to go and when. Seasons matter just as much as the place, and timing is everything. One prompt taken from SmarterTravel reads: "Where are the cheapest places to fly to from [Your City] in [Month/Season]?" From there, ChatGPT can then track down routes for you that are tailored toward when you want to go and where on a budget. Not only can it highlight the cheapest destinations, but it can also show you ones you've never even heard of before. It can break down reasons why certain routes are cheaper, pointing out seasonal trends, local holidays, and off-seasons. ChatGPT can even create a comparative side-by-side graph to help you visualize the best deals.
I've personally tailored my own ChatGPT to my favorite occasions and vibes, allowing it to provide me with different destinations that fit these qualities. From there, you can specify it to the area of the world you want to travel to and what you want to do. And of course, then you can add in your budget to get a ballpark range of what you could spend there. Estimates, of course, aren't perfect, but with the right prompt, ChatGPT can put you in control to create the perfect vacation.
Map out budget-friendly itineraries
As a budget traveler, I personally use ChatGPT for budget itineraries. In my experience, when I go somewhere new, I give the app this prompt: "I'm going to [X Destination], and these are things I like to do on vacation: [insert activities]. However, I am a budget traveler, and I don't want to do super tourist-y things. I will be there for X days on [dates]. Can you give me a daily itinerary?" Then, I let Chat do its thing. Usually, it gives breakfast, lunch, and dinner spots, and it even proposes unique activities I wouldn't have known about otherwise. Furthermore, by adding the days of the week you're there, it can conjure up a list of places that are open, along with specials tailored to that day. You can also ask it to compare prices online — whether that be restaurants, experiential sites (Viator versus Get Your Guide), attractions, or tickets — so you can craft the best itinerary for yourself.
One TikToker, Madison Rolley, posted a viral video about how she used ChatGPT to keep her multi-country Europe trip under $1,000, where the bot gave her a list of things to do in each location within her price range. What I love most is how customizable it is: you can tweak the itinerary for more adventure, more relaxation, or even focus on a theme like food, art, or outdoor activities. It's like having a travel-advisor who knows your budget, your preferences, and the best local secrets in one place. A tailored ChatGPT itinerary keeps your daily spending in check, while making sure you get the experience of a lifetime.