5 Ways ChatGPT Can Help You Save Money On Your Next Vacation

Okay, hear us out. AI has been known to raise red flags, but in the travel space, globetrotters have found ChatGPT to be their best money-saving trick. Booking a vacation typically means spending copious amounts of time researching where to go, only to see prices skyrocket the following day. We can blame the algorithm, or we can turn to ChatGPT for immediate, wallet-friendly guidance.

We have to face the facts: AI isn't going anywhere — more than 1 billion people worldwide have used AI tools, and over 60% of Americans use them regularly (via SEMRush). Travelers have figured out how to utilize bots like ChatGPT to find budget-friendly options. From the minute travelers book a flight to finding their destination and rental stay, ChatGPT takes the guesswork away, eliminating the 20 open tabs online and allowing travelers to find the best possible deal that they can.

So, what's the secret? Well, it's all about giving ChatGPT specific instructions to make it your personal travel advisor. Different prompts sway different responses, and some users have figured out that the right one will point you in the right direction. After looking at how travel influencers, journalists, and Reddit users use the bot (along with our own personal experiences with AI), here are five ChatGPT prompt to maximize your budget when planning your vacation.