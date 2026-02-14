Georgia's Affordable City Near Savannah Offers Tasty Bites And A Vibrant Community

When exploring Georgia, historic Savannah offers a wide variety of experiences. Known as the Peach State's oldest city, it offers lush gardens, picturesque streets, and tasty Southern food. However, while visiting the Hostess City of the South, it pays to go off the beaten path and explore some of the cities in the surrounding county.

One such place is Bloomingdale, perched about 13 miles outside of Savannah, and shielded by the low hills of Chatham County. Home to fewer than 3,000 residents, Bloomingdale not only sports a vibrant community with seasonal events, but it is also a very affordable location. According to real estate data provider BestNeighborhood, housing is approximately 40% cheaper than the state average, with the median cost of buying a house around $150,000 compared to Georgia's average of about $231,000.

One of the big perks of visiting Bloomingdale is exploring its modest yet accessible culinary scene. Sure, you won't find any restaurants of Michelin fame or bistros with hard-to-get tables, but, instead, you can enjoy tasty, affordable bites.

