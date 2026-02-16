Wilmington's 5 Wealthiest North Carolina Neighborhoods To Visit, According To Real Estate Pros

The most expensive neighborhood in Wilmington is Wrightsville Sound, where the median sale price for a home in October 2025 was a lofty $1,212,500. Less than 10 miles from Wilmington International Airport and across the Intracoastal Waterway from much-loved Wrightsville Beach, one of North Carolina's top seaside towns, the neighborhood contains a mix of architectural styles from grand estates to coastal cottages and is perched right on the Intracoastal Waterway.

The distinguishing feature of this neighborhood is its waterfront location and its 67-acre colorful paradise, Airlie Gardens. Ranked one of the top things to do in Wilmington on Tripadvisor, the gardens are home to deep-pink azaleas, lavender hyacinths, white and red camellias, and many other flowers bloom in season, attracting pollinators and dozens of species of birds. In summer, Airlie Gardens hosts live music, which fosters a sense of community among neighbors. On Homes.com, one local realtor described these lively events: "Everyone brings a blanket and food, and we sit out under the big oak trees. Bands are playing, and people are socializing; it's just lovely."

Wrightsville Sound is also home to Lumina Station, a shopping center with high-end boutiques and several restaurants, including American, French, Greek, and Japanese options. There's also waterfront dining nearby, such as The Bridge Tender. If you're staying in the area, there's a convenient Hampton Inn & Suites, rated 4.6 stars on Tripadvisor. If you prefer an oceanfront accommodation, head 2 miles over to the beach, where you'll find a range of hotels to suit any budget.