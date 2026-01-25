Wilmington's Happening Urban Hotspot Has Golf, Parks, Food, And Trendy Shops

A decade can feel like a lifetime or just a moment, and for Midtown — a neighborhood in central Wilmington, North Carolina — 10 years ago might as well be a lifetime when Midtown was just the toddler version of what it is today. The city of Wilmington has primarily been known for its historic downtown district with locally-owned shops adjacent to the beautiful Cape Fear Riverwalk, or Wrightsville Beach, a lively summertime seaside destination 10 miles east toward the coast. The space between was mainly occupied by the University of North Carolina at Wilmington's campus, but today, Midtown's a bustling hotspot of commerce and community, featuring everything from gardens and green spaces to restaurants, shopping, and luxury condos — and it's still growing.

In a prophetic 2015 Wilmington Biz article, local real estate broker Stephanie Lanier predicted Midtown was on the cusp of greatness; it just needed a name and brand to help solidify its identity. "I don't think it's on the average person's radar screen, but it really should be," she said. "This is where growth is going to happen in New Hanover County in the next 10 years." A decade later and Midtown has exploded both commercially and residentially.

Like many neighborhoods, Midtown's exact boundaries are loose, but are generally defined as between 17th Street and South College Road to Carolina Beach Road and some of Market Street. If you map out the notable Midtown locations from the official Visit Wilmington site, Oleander Drive also emerges as a significant boundary. It's easily accessible from Wilmington International Airport (ILM), which is roughly 6 miles north.