Wilmington's Happening Urban Hotspot Has Golf, Parks, Food, And Trendy Shops
A decade can feel like a lifetime or just a moment, and for Midtown — a neighborhood in central Wilmington, North Carolina — 10 years ago might as well be a lifetime when Midtown was just the toddler version of what it is today. The city of Wilmington has primarily been known for its historic downtown district with locally-owned shops adjacent to the beautiful Cape Fear Riverwalk, or Wrightsville Beach, a lively summertime seaside destination 10 miles east toward the coast. The space between was mainly occupied by the University of North Carolina at Wilmington's campus, but today, Midtown's a bustling hotspot of commerce and community, featuring everything from gardens and green spaces to restaurants, shopping, and luxury condos — and it's still growing.
In a prophetic 2015 Wilmington Biz article, local real estate broker Stephanie Lanier predicted Midtown was on the cusp of greatness; it just needed a name and brand to help solidify its identity. "I don't think it's on the average person's radar screen, but it really should be," she said. "This is where growth is going to happen in New Hanover County in the next 10 years." A decade later and Midtown has exploded both commercially and residentially.
Like many neighborhoods, Midtown's exact boundaries are loose, but are generally defined as between 17th Street and South College Road to Carolina Beach Road and some of Market Street. If you map out the notable Midtown locations from the official Visit Wilmington site, Oleander Drive also emerges as a significant boundary. It's easily accessible from Wilmington International Airport (ILM), which is roughly 6 miles north.
Midtown thrives on outdoor spaces
Prior to 2015, what's now known as Midtown Wilmington had only a few destinations, like Jungle Rapids Family Fun Park, a water park with a number of kid-friendly attractions, which reportedly was much smaller than today's version. Around that time, the county purchased 67 acres of historic land to be turned into Airlie Gardens – a sprawling, landscaped park that includes the Bottle Chapel, Minnie Evans Sculpture Garden, a butterfly house, and a birding trail. While the water park closes each winter, the arcade and café remain open year-round. Seasonally, Airlie hosts an event, Enchanted Airlie, a spectacular holiday lights celebration that always sells out quickly. Regular Gardens admission is $10 (as of publication), and if you'd like a tour, you need to book it at least 30 days ahead.
Wilmington has no shortage of parks and green spaces, which contribute to its status as the cleanest city in North Carolina for 2025. Some of these parks are located in Midtown: The Stanley Rehder Carnivorous Plant Garden is arguably the coolest, home to endemic Venus flytraps that rarely grow in the wild but do here. New Hanover County also owns and operates an arboretum, which is free and open to the public daily (though it is available for private events, so it's recommended you call ahead). Residential green spaces like Westfall Park, tennis-centric Empie Park, and Long Leaf Park — with a seasonal splash pad and fitness obstacle course – offer locals and visitors ample outdoor space. Golf rounds out Midtown's outdoor amenities — the Wilmington Municipal Golf Course features 18 holes of century-old coursework.
Midtown is where to eat and shop
Midtown is a shopping mecca. Classic malls like Mayfaire Town Center and Independence Mall host traditional chain stores and dining options like Banana Republic, Regal Cinema, The Melting Pot, Red Robin, J.C. Penny, and Belk, but the unique Ivy Cottage has high-end consignment, antiques, and vintage vendors. Blue Moon Gift Shops is an all-time favorite, as well, featuring locally made products and even sweet treats. West of that, The Cargo District, is a neighborhood built from cargo containers, featuring retailers, trendy food, and a social hangout space. From a romantasy-centric bookstore to a small-batch distillery, this is a unique place to relax. Order wings and cobra fries at Banh Sai, where "'80s vibes meet Asian fusion comfort food."
Lumina Station is an outdoor shopping district with an award-winning contextual approach and delightful, immersive landscaping, like sculptures and footbridges. Boutiques here are independently owned — like Airlie Moon, a shop that sells linens and home accessories, and Ziabird, an artisan jewelry and fashion boutique whose owner hand-sources products from all over the world. There's also a spa, medspa, and standout restaurants like Tomiko-San, a self-described "sushi sanctuary." Midtown offers many delicious eats: Head to Café Chinois for French-inspired Southeast Asian cuisine or try inventive, plant-based meals at The Green House. If that's not enough, more Midtown development is in the works. The Club at Midtown plans to open in 2026 with pickleball and padel courts, a swimming pool, and golf simulators, and residential growth is reportedly booming.