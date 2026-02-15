Less Than An Hour Outside Milwaukee Is A Wisconsin City With Quality Golf, Lake Fun, And A Walkable Downtown
Milwaukee, Wisconsin, may have a scenic riverwalk that connects three lovely neighborhoods, but that's not the only Wisconsin town with some scenic walking. About 45 minutes away by car, you'll find Hartford — another Wisconsin city that boasts a walkable downtown area, along with great golfing and a nearby lake, Pike Lake, to enjoy. Originally a trading site of the Potawatomi and Menominee peoples, the town was officially incorporated in the mid-1800s. Around the turn of the 20th century, it became an industrial hub. Today, Hartford is a gem of a small city, with over 3000 inhabitants and much to offer visitors.
To get here from Milwaukee, the best route is to take I-41 northwest for most of the way. Hartford is also easily accessible from Madison, about 1 hour and 15 minutes away, and from Green Bay, under 2 hours away. There is a small municipal airport in Hartford, but if you're flying, you'll want to book your commercial flight into Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, which is 45 miles away. The city of Hartford also offers a City Taxi service that services the city and the immediate radius. If you book several days ahead, you can also set up a transfer to the Milwaukee airport, bus station, or train station.
Get outdoors on the golf course or the lake
Outdoor aficionados have multiple options in Hartford. If your idea of a day well spent involves making your way around the links, book a tee time at Hartford Golf Club, established in 1928. In addition to playing the course, you can book a private lesson with the on-site golf pro. This verdant course is open to the public, not just members. For further golfing, Erin Hills and Washington County Golf Course are also in Hartford.
If you're eager to get out in nature but are more into being on the water than on the greens, you won't want to skip out on all the fun that Pike Lake and its surroundings offer. Located in Kettle Moraine State Forest, Pike Lake State Park contains campsites, birdwatching, and myriad hiking and cross-country skiing trails over its sprawling 500-plus acres. However, aquatic types will be most interested in the lake itself. In addition to swimming, visitors can make use of a public boat launch, as well as a fishing pier. Keep in mind that while pets are permitted at Pike Lake, you have to keep them on-leash.
Explore Hartford's walkable downtown area
Much like the scenic Wisconsin city of Lodi, Hartford has a walkable downtown worth wandering around. There's also plenty of public parking available in town, meaning you can ditch your car for the day and traverse downtown on foot. Start your day with a coffee — and perhaps a bouquet of some fresh blooms — at the family-owned Flower Café on Main Street, which bills itself as "Hartford's coffee and flower shop." Then, walk down the block to Perc Place, which serves up food and drinks made with thoughtfully-sourced ingredients. Offerings here range from breakfast classics to lunch selections, like burgers, flatbreads, and salads. Also on Main Street is Scoop DeVille, a beloved local ice cream shop with a wide range of regular and seasonal flavors. From here, you're only a 5-minute walk from the Wisconsin Automotive Museum, which highlights Hartford's history as an automotive-manufacturing hub and boasts an impressive collection of vintage vehicles.
Adjacent to the museum is the Schauer Arts Center, which, since 2001, has been the beating heart of Hartford's creative scene. The center is home to a theater that hosts touring productions and musical performances, as well as a fine-art gallery. If, after your time in downtown Hartford, you haven't absorbed enough lakeside, artsy vibes for your liking, extend your trip and pay a visit to Cambridge, a charming Wisconsin village brimming with art.