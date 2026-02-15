Less Than An Hour Outside Milwaukee Is A Wisconsin City With Quality Golf, Lake Fun, And A Walkable Downtown

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, may have a scenic riverwalk that connects three lovely neighborhoods, but that's not the only Wisconsin town with some scenic walking. About 45 minutes away by car, you'll find Hartford — another Wisconsin city that boasts a walkable downtown area, along with great golfing and a nearby lake, Pike Lake, to enjoy. Originally a trading site of the Potawatomi and Menominee peoples, the town was officially incorporated in the mid-1800s. Around the turn of the 20th century, it became an industrial hub. Today, Hartford is a gem of a small city, with over 3000 inhabitants and much to offer visitors.

To get here from Milwaukee, the best route is to take I-41 northwest for most of the way. Hartford is also easily accessible from Madison, about 1 hour and 15 minutes away, and from Green Bay, under 2 hours away. There is a small municipal airport in Hartford, but if you're flying, you'll want to book your commercial flight into Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, which is 45 miles away. The city of Hartford also offers a City Taxi service that services the city and the immediate radius. If you book several days ahead, you can also set up a transfer to the Milwaukee airport, bus station, or train station.