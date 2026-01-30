Wisconsin's Scenic City Near Madison Has A Walkable Downtown, Lake Views, And Vineyard Tours
While the Midwest may not top everyone's list of travel destinations, it has every reason to. From the abundance of activities on the Great Lakes to the stunning, sprawling plains and its rich history, this region has something for everyone. Wisconsin is home to plenty of hidden gems, like the wholesome city of New Richmond. But about 28 miles north of Madison is another picturesque, historic city that deserves a look. Situated along the Wisconsin River Valley, the city of Lodi offers city proximity with small-town living.
With a population of about 3,200 residents, this close-knit community puts on several fun annual events. In early August, you can experience one of the local favorites, Susie the Duck Day. There's live music, a parade, and a beer garden; with something for everyone, it makes a great day to spend with family and immerse yourself in the community. First Friday Art Walks occur from May to October. Each month on the first Friday, Lodi's shops and galleries explode with art by local artisans, with green chairs placed in front of participating shops. If your visit overlaps, take the time to explore the shops and pick up unique handmade jewelry or paintings, supporting local artists and craftspeople.
For out-of-state visitors, Dane County Regional Airport is conveniently located in Madison, about 22 miles away. However, the Milwaukee International Airport has more direct flights, although it's about 100 miles east of Lodi. There aren't many lodging options downtown, but there's a Quality Inn, rated excellent with 8.8 stars on Booking.com, located 4 miles outside of town on Interstate 40.
Explore Lodi's historic walkable downtown
A stroll around Lodi's walkable downtown will highlight the area's history. Although the area was settled in the mid 1800s, it wasn't incorporated until 1941. The Portage Street and Lodi-Prairie Street Historic Districts were added to both the Wisconsin and National Register of Historic Places in 2000.
Downtown Lodi is where you can find buildings from the 19th century in excellent condition, such as the Historic Hotel Lodi, originally built in 1892. It sits just a block away from Main Street, the community's hub. For a deeper dive into the city's history, take a walking tour of vintage Lodi homes — you'll see 16 buildings from between the late 19th and early 20th centuries. However, downtown Lodi isn't just inviting because of its history; this picturesque area blends nature, art, and history to create a unique experience for visitors. A walk down Main or Portage Street will reveal eclectic shops and eateries housed in historic buildings. One local favorite is Three Bats in the Belfry, a gift and home decor shop that operates out of a 19th-century church.
For nature lovers, downtown holds several attractions: Spring Creek flows throughout the city and parks, providing lovely spots to feed the ducks. A section of the Ice Age Trail also passes through. It's a 1,000-mile-long footpath that crosses some of the state's most beautiful areas. It highlights regional features created by glacial ice movement over 12,000 years ago.
Scenic lake views and lush vineyards
One of Lodi's biggest draws is its proximity to Lake Wisconsin. This tranquil area, surrounded by rolling hills, is the perfect spot for a fun day of swimming, fishing, or boating, with about 10,000 acres of lake and about 52 miles of shoreline. Lake Wisconsin is also enjoyable in the winter, with snow tubing and cross-country skiing among the available cold-weather activities.
This is also where you can find the state's only free ferry service, the historic Merrimac Ferry that has been in operation since 1844. Operating from April to November, visitors can hop on and explore the other cities across the river, like Sauk Prairie, an underrated waterfront area. Outdoor enthusiasts will also want to stop by Devil's Lake State Park, the most popular state park in Wisconsin. The park features a 350-acre lake where visitors can swim, boat, or just relax on the shore to their heart's content. It is located in Baraboo, a charming city with a colorful history.
Lodi also places you in proximity to several vineyards scattered among rolling hills. Just across the river sits the award-winning Wollersheim Winery, a National Historic Site that began in the 1840's and is one of the state's oldest wineries. Also featuring a bistro and distillery, this vineyard offers guests guided walking tours and tastings. Another vineyard to check out is Drumlin Ridge Winery in Waunakee, a picturesque town with lakeside charm. This family-owned winery also offers small-group tours and serves small plates and snacks to accompany tastings.