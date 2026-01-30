Wisconsin's Scenic City Near Madison Has A Walkable Downtown, Lake Views, And Vineyard Tours

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While the Midwest may not top everyone's list of travel destinations, it has every reason to. From the abundance of activities on the Great Lakes to the stunning, sprawling plains and its rich history, this region has something for everyone. Wisconsin is home to plenty of hidden gems, like the wholesome city of New Richmond. But about 28 miles north of Madison is another picturesque, historic city that deserves a look. Situated along the Wisconsin River Valley, the city of Lodi offers city proximity with small-town living.

With a population of about 3,200 residents, this close-knit community puts on several fun annual events. In early August, you can experience one of the local favorites, Susie the Duck Day. There's live music, a parade, and a beer garden; with something for everyone, it makes a great day to spend with family and immerse yourself in the community. First Friday Art Walks occur from May to October. Each month on the first Friday, Lodi's shops and galleries explode with art by local artisans, with green chairs placed in front of participating shops. If your visit overlaps, take the time to explore the shops and pick up unique handmade jewelry or paintings, supporting local artists and craftspeople.

For out-of-state visitors, Dane County Regional Airport is conveniently located in Madison, about 22 miles away. However, the Milwaukee International Airport has more direct flights, although it's about 100 miles east of Lodi. There aren't many lodging options downtown, but there's a Quality Inn, rated excellent with 8.8 stars on Booking.com, located 4 miles outside of town on Interstate 40.