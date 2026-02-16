Between Los Angeles And Carlsbad Is California's Family-Friendly City With Upscale Suburban Charms
Travelers know that visiting beach cities can be pricey, especially when it comes to lodging. However, in Southern California, you can enjoy fresh air and outdoor pursuits in the beach-adjacent community of Aliso Viejo in Orange County without breaking the bank. Located just 15 minutes from Laguna Beach's breathtaking salt pools, the city of Aliso Viejo is a master-planned community that's only 25 years young, offering tourists a family-friendly atmosphere with upscale suburban charms, like hiking and the arts.
Halfway between Los Angeles and Carlsbad, it's part of the 22,000-acre sheep ranch once owned by the Moulton Family in the 1890s. With a location 15 minutes south of John Wayne Airport, Aliso Viejo is worth exploring and provides a great nexus from which to visit nearby beach towns. Fitness devotees will want to stay at the Renaissance ClubSport Aliso Viejo Hotel, which features training spaces, classes, pools, pickleball courts, and a day spa. Families will appreciate the on-site childcare and the outdoor kids' pool and splash pad. Room rates start at $279 for two queen beds (at the time of writing). Those planning longer stays may opt for Homewood Suites by Hilton Aliso Viejo, which provides complimentary hot breakfasts and kitchens with stoves, microwaves, and refrigerators. Also included with a stay is a pool and fitness center. Rates start at $185 for a studio room with two queen beds (at the time of writing).
Hike and ride in Aliso Viejo
For outdoor fun, a top draw is Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, known for its 5-mile, mostly flat hike to Dripping Cave Trail, a grotto once used for shelter by Indigenous peoples. You can park for $3 and check out the visitor center for info on hiking or riding bikes and horses amid the 4,500 acres of sycamore, elderberry, and oak trees (some more than 200 years old). Reviews on Tripadvisor note that summers feel warm here, so wear sunscreen and a hat. Woodfield Park gets a thumbs-up from parents on Google for its open space to ride bikes, grassy fields, and playground equipment.
Of course, it's hard to ignore the lure of the beach when you're this close. You can head to Laguna Beach's buzzy epicenter, the picturesque Main Beach, for some bodysurfing and volleyball. The most popular activity in the area, according to Tripadvisor, is walking the meandering, coastal paths of Heisler Park, where kids can climb the rocks and explore the tide pools. A few miles south of the beach, you can make your way down a steep flight of steps to the crystal blue tidepools of Thousand Steps Beach. Downtown Laguna Beach's Mediterranean-inspired layout is ideal for an afternoon of leisurely boutique shopping and browsing the nearly 70 art galleries. Art lovers will spot murals and sculptures installed throughout the city and can download a map for a walking tour.
Another area near Aliso Viejo with stunning beaches is the hidden surfing haven of Dana Point's Salt Creek Beach. Dramatic bluffs, a waterfront basketball court, and a spacious grassy park make this a favorite among locals. Keep an eye on the ocean, since Dana Point is one of America's best places to see dolphins.
Dine out in Aliso Viejo
All that fresh air and exercise can work up an appetite, which will lead you to the Aliso Viejo Town Center, which includes a recently remodeled Regal movie plex. Enjoy scallops, cioppino, and crab cakes at Opah Seafood & Grill or Persian-inspired food in Fennel Kitchen & Bar's light, modern space. They have a wide selection, including hummus, wraps, kabob plates, and salmon or chicken pesto bowls.
For a high-energy environment at the shopping center, Stadium Brew Co. has dozens of beers on tap, as well as pub favorites like wings, nachos, and burgers. Their umbrella-covered patio draws in patrons for concerts and trivia nights, according to Redditors. Tucked away in a nearby industrial park, Webb's Grainworks is a gastropub, brewery, and distillery that churns out its own gin, vodka, bourbon, and brown butter whiskey. The restaurant earns a 4.7-star rating on Google for its lively design and elevated menu, including pastrami sandwiches, goat cheese wontons, and smoked brisket tacos. Webb's was once a car museum, which served as an inspiration for its old car signs and the Ford Model T hanging from the ceiling.
While evening entertainment options aren't in abundance in Aliso Viejo, there are ways to get out. You can catch a show at the Soka Performing Arts Center at Soka University, whose calendar has included famed violinist Joshua Bell. You can also finish off an evening by throwing gutter balls or strikes at the Lucky Strike bowling alley. The recently opened, expansive venue features 35 bowling lanes with glow-in-the-dark options and an arcade with more than 50 games.