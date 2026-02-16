Between Los Angeles And Carlsbad Is California's Family-Friendly City With Upscale Suburban Charms

For outdoor fun, a top draw is Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, known for its 5-mile, mostly flat hike to Dripping Cave Trail, a grotto once used for shelter by Indigenous peoples. You can park for $3 and check out the visitor center for info on hiking or riding bikes and horses amid the 4,500 acres of sycamore, elderberry, and oak trees (some more than 200 years old). Reviews on Tripadvisor note that summers feel warm here, so wear sunscreen and a hat. Woodfield Park gets a thumbs-up from parents on Google for its open space to ride bikes, grassy fields, and playground equipment.

Of course, it's hard to ignore the lure of the beach when you're this close. You can head to Laguna Beach's buzzy epicenter, the picturesque Main Beach, for some bodysurfing and volleyball. The most popular activity in the area, according to Tripadvisor, is walking the meandering, coastal paths of Heisler Park, where kids can climb the rocks and explore the tide pools. A few miles south of the beach, you can make your way down a steep flight of steps to the crystal blue tidepools of Thousand Steps Beach. Downtown Laguna Beach's Mediterranean-inspired layout is ideal for an afternoon of leisurely boutique shopping and browsing the nearly 70 art galleries. Art lovers will spot murals and sculptures installed throughout the city and can download a map for a walking tour.

Another area near Aliso Viejo with stunning beaches is the hidden surfing haven of Dana Point's Salt Creek Beach. Dramatic bluffs, a waterfront basketball court, and a spacious grassy park make this a favorite among locals. Keep an eye on the ocean, since Dana Point is one of America's best places to see dolphins.