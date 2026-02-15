The 5 Best Finger Lakes Wineries To Visit For An Indulgent New York Escape, According To Wine Enthusiasts

The Finger Lakes isn't just a picture-perfect region in the heart of New York, filled with charming towns and sweeping landscapes. It's also a surprising hub of activity for wineries and was recently named one of the top wine regions in the United States by Wine Enthusiast. Those in the know come to this area of upstate New York to cozy into a cabin and spend a weekend hopping between over 140 wineries spread across its more than 9,000 square miles.

With so many wineries to choose from, it can be a daunting task to narrow the selection down. We turned to those who know best, scouring the internet for firsthand accounts from sommeliers, wine enthusiasts, and journalists at publications like Wine Spectator to see which names rose to the top. From well-known names to hidden gems, the list includes wineries that are guaranteed to satisfy your tastes no matter your level of wine expertise.

So whether you want to stick to the Seneca Lake Wine Trail or spread your wines and move further afield, there is no shortage of enjoyment to be had. Located just a little over an hour from the upstate urban hubs of Rochester and Syracuse, both of which have their own international airport, it's quite easy to move from city to rolling countryside and start wine tasting.