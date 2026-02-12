The Caribbean's Most Multi-Sensory Dining Event Is A Culinary Festival With World-Renowned Chefs

Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas is more than a place where you can immerse yourself in aquatic activities and frolic on white sand beaches. The resort, located next to Nassau (crowned the ultimate destination for boating), is brimming with fine dining establishments and culinary adventures. In fact, this spot hosts the annual Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival. Scheduled this year from Wednesday, March 11, to Sunday, March 15, The Manual previously described it as a "foodie's dream," and it's not hard to see why.

The Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival is comprised of more than 30 culinary events, many of which are led by world-renowned chefs. This includes James Beard Award winner Michael Symon and Michelin-starred chef José Andrés, who has eateries all across the U.S. (however, one, Fish, can be found at The Cove at Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas), among many others. Offering a variety of bites, cuisines, and experiences, this five-day extravaganza is a multi-sensory celebration, featuring everything from classes to soirées and more.

Not to mention that the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival will include live musical performances. The Tacos & Tequila night features a set by DJ Pauly D from "Jersey Shore," while Sugar Ray will be bringing their Southern California sound to the Jerk Jam as attendees indulge in Caribbean fare. Put simply, the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival aims to provide a real gastronomic journey from start to finish.