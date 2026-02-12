The Caribbean's Most Multi-Sensory Dining Event Is A Culinary Festival With World-Renowned Chefs
Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas is more than a place where you can immerse yourself in aquatic activities and frolic on white sand beaches. The resort, located next to Nassau (crowned the ultimate destination for boating), is brimming with fine dining establishments and culinary adventures. In fact, this spot hosts the annual Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival. Scheduled this year from Wednesday, March 11, to Sunday, March 15, The Manual previously described it as a "foodie's dream," and it's not hard to see why.
The Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival is comprised of more than 30 culinary events, many of which are led by world-renowned chefs. This includes James Beard Award winner Michael Symon and Michelin-starred chef José Andrés, who has eateries all across the U.S. (however, one, Fish, can be found at The Cove at Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas), among many others. Offering a variety of bites, cuisines, and experiences, this five-day extravaganza is a multi-sensory celebration, featuring everything from classes to soirées and more.
Not to mention that the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival will include live musical performances. The Tacos & Tequila night features a set by DJ Pauly D from "Jersey Shore," while Sugar Ray will be bringing their Southern California sound to the Jerk Jam as attendees indulge in Caribbean fare. Put simply, the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival aims to provide a real gastronomic journey from start to finish.
Cook and dine with the pros at the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival
The Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival first debuted in 2023 and presents attendees with opportunities to interact with culinary legends. Additionally, proceeds benefit the Atlantis Blue Project Foundation, a nonprofit focused on marine conservation in the Bahamas. In addition to the events mentioned above, other happenings include Catch & Cook with Tom Colicchio. On this excursion, you'll join the "Top Chef" judge on a boating trip and dine on freshly caught fish (note that Colicchio is a part of many other events at the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival as well).
Additionally, there's a Wine Dinner with talk show host Rachel Ray, held at the resort's Ocean's Edge, a waterfront venue overlooking the sea. Or you can enjoy a pasta-making class and lunch with Chef Michael White, known for Michelin-approved Italian eateries like Marea (this event is held at Paranza, White's restaurant at The Cove). What's more, you can even explore Nassau with a chef. On the four-hour Island Food Tour with Michael Symon, the Food Network star will lead you to a couple of eateries around town so you can soak up the local food scene and its flavors.
As Audrey Oswell, the president and managing director at Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas explained in an interview with Forbes, the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival also serves to "...offer an international focus toward Bahamian chefs and dining establishments in our community."
What to know about attending the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival
Have any of the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival's events captured your attention? Prices start at $175 and can go up to $1,500 (if you're wondering, the most expensive activity is Catch & Cook with Tom Colicchio). However, there is a $450 festival pass available that grants you access to Tacos & Tequila, Jerk Jam, and a Taste of Paradise. You could also opt for the wine dinner pass for $720 (aside from Rachel Ray, both Colicchio and Michael Symon will be hosting their own vino experiences at Ocean's Edge). These prices exclude taxes and fees and take into account that some events are open only to individuals who are 18 and older.
Tickets for the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival can be purchased online. Although you do not have to be an Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas guest to attend, there are a couple of accommodation options to choose from if you are interested in staying here, like The Reef. Considered to be one of the best resorts in the Bahamas, nightly rates can go for more than $600. A budget-friendly option is The Coral, which offers prices under $500 a night.
Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas is about a 35-minute drive from Nassau's Lynden Pindling International Airport. For more information on the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival, check out its website. If you're set on experiencing the festivities, be sure to read about the best travel hacks you need to know for a vacation to the Bahamas.