Between Atlanta And Columbus Is Georgia's Affordable Town With Cute Antique Shops And A Charming Downtown
When you think of Georgia, your mind may go to a popular song or the state's famous peaches, but this southern state has so much more to offer. Whether you're an eager antique hunter, a window-shopper, or a casual buyer, you'll find plenty to strike your fancy in the adorable town of Woodbury, Georgia. Here, nestled between the metropolises of Atlanta and Columbus, you'll find a charming downtown area, no shortage of antique gems, and even an affordable cost of living.
To get to Woodbury by car, it takes about an hour and 15 minutes from Atlanta, and around an hour from Columbus. If you live farther away, you can fly into the regional Columbus Airport or the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (at which you can sample some incredible restaurants). Plus, you can tack on some time and explore Atlanta's walkable streets and trendy eats on your way to Woodbury.
Go antique shopping in downtown Woodbury
Ditch the car, because you can stroll Woodbury's charming downtown main street, perusing shops or grabbing a bite to eat along the way from the numerous establishments. Woodbury has undergone a major revitalization effort that aimed to transform "the historic downtown area into a vibrant, active community," and the results are visible — this shopping and entertainment hub is full of independent businesses and a hefty dose of Southern charm.
For vintage treasures, you'll want to make your way to the Main Street Antique Shops, starting off with High Cotton Antiques & Uniques. As the name suggests, this 15,000-square-foot emporium is stocked with one-of-a-kind items from more than 30 antique vendors, including mid-century, garden, and Amish-style furniture, as well as kitchenware, decor items, and much more. Right across the street from High Cotton, you'll find Resurrect Antiques, whose slogan is "Bringing forgotten treasures back to life." Here, in addition to furniture and decor, you can shop for vintage books and wall art — making it an ideal place not only for decorating your own home but also for sourcing unique gifts. You also shouldn't overlook The Gathered Warehouse, where shoppers can check out sophisticated European antique items in a historic building that was originally Woodbury's town jail. Avid TV watchers may recognize the building's exterior from an episode of "The Walking Dead" – but rest assured, there are no zombies to be found in the exceedingly cute town of Woodbury.
Woodbury is an affordable haven
Beyond the antiques and downtown charm, Woodbury has another major element going for it — its affordability. If you find yourself falling in love with Woodbury when you visit, you will be happy to know that it is quite an affordable place to live. BestPlaces is a website that tabulates cost-of-living scores for towns in the U.S., and their calculations show that Woodbury has a cost of living score that is 14.4% lower than the national average and 9.4% lower than the state average for Georgia. Families and single residents alike can expect to spend a little over $2,000 per month on cost-of-living expenses.
If you're sick of big-city housing prices or cost of living, consider slowing down the pace and lowering the financial stakes in this charming haven. Alternately, if you're up for a low-cost adventure in the other Georgia, give bohemian Tbilisi, Europe's underrated, wildly affordable capital, a shot.