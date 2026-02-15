Between Atlanta And Columbus Is Georgia's Affordable Town With Cute Antique Shops And A Charming Downtown

When you think of Georgia, your mind may go to a popular song or the state's famous peaches, but this southern state has so much more to offer. Whether you're an eager antique hunter, a window-shopper, or a casual buyer, you'll find plenty to strike your fancy in the adorable town of Woodbury, Georgia. Here, nestled between the metropolises of Atlanta and Columbus, you'll find a charming downtown area, no shortage of antique gems, and even an affordable cost of living.

To get to Woodbury by car, it takes about an hour and 15 minutes from Atlanta, and around an hour from Columbus. If you live farther away, you can fly into the regional Columbus Airport or the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (at which you can sample some incredible restaurants). Plus, you can tack on some time and explore Atlanta's walkable streets and trendy eats on your way to Woodbury.