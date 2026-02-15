Between Miami And Fort Lauderdale Is An Upscale City With Florida's Largest Shopping Mall And Family Fun
While most travelers head to Florida — America's flattest state that brims with beaches — for its famed sandy stretches, there is plenty to discover on land as well, including shopping, golf, five-star resorts, and expansive water parks. There is perhaps no better place to discover all of the above than Aventura, a buzzy city halfway between Miami and Fort Lauderdale. Tucked a mile from the Atlantic Ocean, the city was first developed in the late 1960s by legendary Florida real estate tycoon Donald Soffer, who named it Aventura after the Spanish word for adventure.
Measuring just over 3 square miles, Aventura is a luxurious, amenity-filled enclave. It is anchored by the JW Marriott Turnberry Resort and Spa, renowned for its luxe accommodations, enormous Tidal Cove water park, two 18-hole golf courses, and multiple restaurants. Just a few minutes from the resort is the Aventura Mall, which spans an astounding 2.7 million square feet, making it one of the five biggest shopping malls in America. Beyond the impressive shopping and dining offerings, the mall also features plenty of kid-friendly attractions, such as a thrilling slide and a playground.
Aventura is about a 50-minute drive north of Miami International Airport and a 30-minute drive south of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The best time to visit Aventura for outdoor activities is November through April, when high temperatures hover between 75 and 82 degrees Fahrenheit, and there is little rain.
Staying at the family-friendly JW Marriott Miami Turnberry
The best place to stay in Aventura is the JW Marriott Turnberry Resort. Designed in the Mediterranean style, the resort boasts nearly 700 accommodations across four towers. The resort is a family-friendly paradise that features the on-site Tidal Cove waterpark, an aquatic wonderland that's fun for children of all ages. Older children can glide down towering water slides or bodyboard on the surf-inspired FlowRider, while younger ones can explore the Kids Cove playground and splash pool. There is also a lazy river, where you can drift around in an inner-tube float, as well as the freeform Laguna Pool for wading or swimming. "It's truly designed with families in mind," raves a Tripadvisor reviewer. Tidal Cove admission for two is included for resort guests, while everyone else can purchase tickets.
While Tidal Cove is often the main attraction, there are plenty of other activities for families. A child aged 15 or younger can join their parents on the golf course in the afternoon to play for free, and there is also the Turnberry Isle Racquet Club, with padel and pickleball courts. Encircling the resort is the 3.1-mile Don Soffer Exercise Trail, which is also open to the public, where you can enjoy expansive views of the beautifully manicured golf courses. For more adventure, drive about 20 minutes south to Oleta River State Park, where you can blissfully float down a crystal-clear river. Back at the resort, there are plenty of places to dine, from the poolside Surf House Bar & Grill at Tidal Cove to the upscale Bourbon Steak steakhouse. Families adore the convivial American restaurant Corsair, which has a bountiful breakfast buffet and all-day dining — plus, children aged 3 and younger eat free.
Shopping, dining, and entertainment at Aventura Mall
As Florida's largest mall, Aventura Mall is a true destination shopping experience. In fact, 30 million visitors stream to this mall per year, which brims with hundreds of stores, multiple restaurants, an AMC movie theater, kid-friendly attractions, and much more. The immensity of the mall means that there's shopping for every visitor and every budget, ranging from upscale designer boutiques like Hermes and Prada to well-stocked department stores including Macy's, Nordstrom, and Bloomingdale's.
However, the mall is also worth a visit if you just plan on window shopping. The expansive space doubles as an indoor art museum, with over 20 incredible large-scale art installations found throughout the mall. Art lovers should check out the digital Art Walk to spot their favorite pieces by top artists, including Robert Indiana, Takashi Murakami, and Louise Bourgeois. Some of these installations are even interactive, such as Gorillas in the Mist, a sculptural fountain that kids can splash in. Artists also designed Aventura's family-friendly activities, including the 93-foot Aventura Slide Tower and the indoor Rainbow Valley Playground.
Once you've worked up an appetite, you'll discover a wide range of culinary choices, from upscale restaurants to fast casual. One of the top offerings is Eataly, an Italian food hall with pizza and pasta restaurants, a coffee shop, a gelato counter, and a market stocked with imported Italian specialty items. Other favorites are Pubbelly Sushi, a sushi bar, and Jacinta, a modern Mexican restaurant. If you want a quick bite while strolling through the mall, Pura Vida, the Miami fast casual chain for wraps and smoothies, is always a classic.