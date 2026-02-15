Between Miami And Fort Lauderdale Is An Upscale City With Florida's Largest Shopping Mall And Family Fun

While most travelers head to Florida — America's flattest state that brims with beaches — for its famed sandy stretches, there is plenty to discover on land as well, including shopping, golf, five-star resorts, and expansive water parks. There is perhaps no better place to discover all of the above than Aventura, a buzzy city halfway between Miami and Fort Lauderdale. Tucked a mile from the Atlantic Ocean, the city was first developed in the late 1960s by legendary Florida real estate tycoon Donald Soffer, who named it Aventura after the Spanish word for adventure.

Measuring just over 3 square miles, Aventura is a luxurious, amenity-filled enclave. It is anchored by the JW Marriott Turnberry Resort and Spa, renowned for its luxe accommodations, enormous Tidal Cove water park, two 18-hole golf courses, and multiple restaurants. Just a few minutes from the resort is the Aventura Mall, which spans an astounding 2.7 million square feet, making it one of the five biggest shopping malls in America. Beyond the impressive shopping and dining offerings, the mall also features plenty of kid-friendly attractions, such as a thrilling slide and a playground.

Aventura is about a 50-minute drive north of Miami International Airport and a 30-minute drive south of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The best time to visit Aventura for outdoor activities is November through April, when high temperatures hover between 75 and 82 degrees Fahrenheit, and there is little rain.