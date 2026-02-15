Alabama's 'Pleasure Island' Is An Underrated Coastal Destination With White‑sand Beaches And Iconic Eats

When you think of Alabama, you may not immediately think of picturesque beaches or laid-back coastal towns, but rather football rivalries, Southern comfort food, and the state's pivotal role in the Civil Rights Movement. However, despite having just over 50 miles of coastline, the Yellowhammer State boasts some of the South's most unexpectedly beautiful — and often overlooked — shoreline.

Take the city of Gulf Shores. It's a growing community of around 18,000 residents that — along with the sugar-sand vacation destination of Orange Beach — comprises the area known as "Pleasure Island," not far from the historic getaway of Fort Morgan or the territorial waters of Florida. Just as its nickname – coined by Alabama Governor Jim Folsom – suggests, Pleasure Island is bustling with a plethora of attractions for all the family. There are seafood restaurants (over 50, to be exact), water parks, pubs, shops, and more.

Gulf Shores' beachfront also sets the stage for an eagerly awaited yearly event. The Annual National Shrimp Festival, typically held on the second weekend of October, has taken over the local Public Beach for over five decades. While the star of the show is undoubtedly the scrumptious crustacean, the event also features over 100 hours of live fun and music, along with dozens of food stalls serving everything from conch fritters to juicy lobster.