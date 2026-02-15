Alabama's 'Pleasure Island' Is An Underrated Coastal Destination With White‑sand Beaches And Iconic Eats
When you think of Alabama, you may not immediately think of picturesque beaches or laid-back coastal towns, but rather football rivalries, Southern comfort food, and the state's pivotal role in the Civil Rights Movement. However, despite having just over 50 miles of coastline, the Yellowhammer State boasts some of the South's most unexpectedly beautiful — and often overlooked — shoreline.
Take the city of Gulf Shores. It's a growing community of around 18,000 residents that — along with the sugar-sand vacation destination of Orange Beach — comprises the area known as "Pleasure Island," not far from the historic getaway of Fort Morgan or the territorial waters of Florida. Just as its nickname – coined by Alabama Governor Jim Folsom – suggests, Pleasure Island is bustling with a plethora of attractions for all the family. There are seafood restaurants (over 50, to be exact), water parks, pubs, shops, and more.
Gulf Shores' beachfront also sets the stage for an eagerly awaited yearly event. The Annual National Shrimp Festival, typically held on the second weekend of October, has taken over the local Public Beach for over five decades. While the star of the show is undoubtedly the scrumptious crustacean, the event also features over 100 hours of live fun and music, along with dozens of food stalls serving everything from conch fritters to juicy lobster.
Enjoying Gulf Shores' bustling culinary scene
One of the great pleasures of visiting Gulf Shores is enjoying its diverse and ever-evolving food scene. While fresh gulf seafood takes center stage here — it's available at a variety of restaurants, from affordable beachfront shacks to more refined waterfront dining — the town also boasts a solid selection of Italian eateries.
Start your culinary exploration right on the sand at The Hangout, an iconic Gulf Shores institution overlooking the ocean on Beach Boulevard, open Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The restaurant, boasting thousands of enthusiastic Google Reviews, offers a wide selection of appetizers, including fried pickles, calamari, and peel-and-eat shrimp. The entrees include some must-try local favorites, like smothered redfish and shrimp and grits. Also on the menu is one of the region's signature cocktails, the Bushwacker, a creamy, dessert-like drink made with coconut rum, coffee liqueur, and ice cream.
Just a short 10-minute walk away is the Original Oyster House, serving classic Gulf Coast staples like fried green tomatoes and homemade seafood gumbo, which features a mix of crab, fish, and shrimp. It opens at 11 a.m. for lunch and stays open until 9 p.m. or 10 p.m., depending on the season. If you're craving a more Southern‑style experience, head to Hog Wild Beach & BBQ on Gulf Shores Parkway, and fill your plate with juicy ribs and pulled pork, served alongside classic local sides like baked beans and green beans.
How to get to Gulf Shores and Pleasure Island's best beaches
Planning a trip to the sugar‑white shores of Pleasure Island is easier than you might expect, with several convenient travel options to take advantage of. Pensacola International Airport in Florida is located about one hour (or around 38 miles) east of Gulf Shores. Smaller in size, but even closer, is the Gulf Shores International Airport (or Jack Edwards Field) — from here, you can reach the island's most popular hot spots in just a few minutes.
Once you've arrived in Gulf Shores, accessing the best beaches is easy. The family-friendly Gulf Shores Main Public Beach (locally known as Gulf Place) sits just a few minutes away from downtown. The beach features some basic amenities, such as volleyball courts and restrooms, and it is ADA accessible. Lifeguards are on duty from early spring through fall. Drive 10 minutes east, and you will find the wide stretches of Orange Beach, which one Google reviewer calls "stunningly soft, clean, and perfect for relaxing or taking long walks by the water."
Just minutes from Gulf Shores' main beaches is the 6,500-acre Gulf State Park, featuring coastal dunes, woodlands, and even the under-the-radar Lake Shelby, a true paradise for kayaking and swimming, featuring white sand beaches. Cyclists and hikers can explore the 28 miles of the Hugh S. Branyon Backcountry Trail, recognized by USA Today as "the best recreational trail in the country" for three consecutive years. Another highlight is the Gulf State Park Pier. Stretching over 1,500 feet, it is the Gulf's second-longest pier and a prime spot for fishing — and, with a bit of luck, even dolphin spotting.