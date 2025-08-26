Alabama's Secret Gulf Coast Beachy Getaway Is A Sandy Playground With Quiet Charm And Historic Appeal
For those who want to enjoy the beauty of Alabama's Gulf Coast, Fort Morgan is an area that offers gorgeous scenery, historical significance, and charming spots to eat and drink. The Fort Morgan peninsula lies at the mouth of Mobile Bay, directly across from Dauphin Island, another Alabama beach paradise. Luckily, it's easy to visit both — a ferry connects the two islands, and they're both on Alabama's seaside Coastal Connection, a National Scenic Byway.
Besides the Civil War-era fort guarding the entrance to Mobile Bay, Fort Morgan also describes the unincorporated community that occupies the peninsula west of better-known Gulf Shores. Here, you'll find miles of protected white-sand beaches and a quiet but welcoming community of beachfront homes and condos. This isn't the place for rowdy bars or all-night parties, but it is the perfect spot for outdoorsy travelers to spend a beach day. One Google reviewer even described it as "one of the best white sandy beaches I've been to."
Gulf Shores and its airport are only about 40 minutes away from Fort Morgan by car, but with only limited service, most folks flying in will come through Mobile or Pensacola, both of which are about two hours away. You'll want to rent a car to get around the area, especially if travelers want to visit other areas of the Gulf Coast.
Explore historic Fort Morgan and its beautiful beaches
The Fort Morgan State Historic Site is a 19th-century fortress that was active in four wars: the Civil War, the Spanish-American War, World War I, and World War II. During the Civil War, it played a major role in the Battle of Mobile Bay, when Union Admiral David Farragut attacked and eventually gained control of the fort, which was a Confederate port. Gaining control of the fort was a major win for the Union as it allowed them to blockade Mobile Bay.
The historical site is one of the top-rated activities on Tripadvisor in the town, and one reviewer said, "This is a must-see if you are in the Gulf Shores area! Incredibly well-preserved, enormous site with historic significance." Visitors can buy tickets online in advance; the $8 admission includes access to the historic site as well as a museum. The site also has one of the best places to access the beach on the peninsula.
There are several other beach access points in town, but each has a mix of limited access or limited parking. Wherever you go, be sure to honor private property and stay on the paths until you are past the high tide line. If you don't have beach access at your rental, your best bet is the large parking lot at the Morgantown Public Beach Access. The peninsula is also home to Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge, which offers opportunities for birding, fishing, hiking on a variety of trails, and paddling on a protected lagoon. You can access the beach part of the wildlife refuge off of Mobile Street. Visitors looking to drive up the coast a ways may also want to stop by Romar Beach, a white sand beach with scenic nature trails — it's just 26 miles away, near Orange Beach.
Stay awhile and enjoy some delicious treats
While it's not a touristy town, there's no shortage of places to stay in Fort Morgan if you look closely. For the resort-minded, check out The Beach Club Resort and Spa, rated 4.2 stars on Tripadvisor. If you're looking to divide your time between the sands and the links, check out Kiva Dunes Resort and Golf. There are also dozens of house rentals available on Airbnb and VRBO. If you can't find what you're looking for here, Fort Morgan shares the peninsula with the hidden gem beach town of Gulf Shores. There, you'll find many more resort, hotel, and rental options.
Fort Morgan also has a variety of charming restaurants for visitors to get a bite to eat. Selah, a local cafe, serves a drink called the Bama Beach Mouse, a coffee homage to Alabama's sandy shores, as well as savory snacks like bagels, muffins, and sandwiches. After a long day at the beach, visitors can cool off with an ice cream cone from Pelican Scoops Ice Cream, a local ice cream parlor serving frozen treats. For drinks and seafood with a waterfront view, try Tacky Jacks, located about a mile east of the ferry landing on the Mobile Bay side of the peninsula.