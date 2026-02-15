Nestled In Utah's Uinta Mountains Is A Striking, Lonely Peak Surrounded By Breathtaking Lakes
Just below the Wyoming border stands one of Utah's most striking peaks. A lonely red quartzite formation watching over breathtaking alpine lakes nestled in the Uintas, Utah's underrated gem and highest mountain range, Red Castle Peak is a popular overnight hiking destination thanks to its series of clear blue lakes that contrast its deep red color. The area is perfect for backcountry camping, fishing, and day hiking — and while it can get busy in the summer, there are plenty of ways to beat the crowds if you want to feel as solitary as this 12,700-foot peak, quietly observing the goings on of the little humans down below.
The Uintas are filled with pristine alpine lakes bordered by wildflowers, and Red Castle is no different. Although several lakes dot the landscape around Red Castle, the two go-to destinations are the Lower Red Castle Lake and the Upper Red Castle Lake. It's between a 20- and 26-mile round-trip to reach each of these respective locations, so the best way to visit this epic area is to camp overnight. In fact, previous travelers recommend staying for two nights to ensure you have enough time to complete the hike and explore the surroundings. Here, you can find wildflower-filled meadows, sweeping views, the impressive experience of the glowing Red Castle Peak at sunset, and animals like moose and black bears.
How to reach the Red Castle lakes
Two trails head to the lakes: Upper Red Castle Lake via East Fork Smiths Fork is the easier one and therefore much more popular, while Red Castle Lake via Bald Mountain and Bear River is harder and less populated. Most travelers choose to camp at the Lower Red Castle Lake, which has first-come first-served spots in a forested area. For more seclusion, head to the Upper Red Castle Lake — although keep in mind that the absence of a treeline makes the area incredibly windy. Alternatively, there's a also lake between the two where you'll likely run into fewer people and deal with less wind. The weekends in the summertime are especially busy, so go mid-week to beat the crowds.
The best time to hike to the lakes is from July through September. It still gets cold at night and the Uintas see thunderstorms almost daily, so pack rain gear along with warm clothing. Additionally, the mountains can have snow as late as June, so a springtime visit will likely be muddy and possibly snowy. If you're coming from sea level, it's also a good idea to acclimate to the higher elevation before attempting this multi-day hike.
Four-legged companions are welcome on-leash, and while there's no admission fee to camp or hike around Red Castle Peak, there's currently a $3 overnight parking toll, so bring cash. The miles of dirt road to the trailheads aren't the best for low-clearance vehicles, so consider driving a 4WD if possible. Also, the area has little to no cell service, so it's a good idea to download your maps so they're available offline. As for actually getting there, the trailheads are located about 2.5 hours from Kamas, Utah's gateway to the Uintas.