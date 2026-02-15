Nestled In Utah's Uinta Mountains Is A Striking, Lonely Peak Surrounded By Breathtaking Lakes

Two trails head to the lakes: Upper Red Castle Lake via East Fork Smiths Fork is the easier one and therefore much more popular, while Red Castle Lake via Bald Mountain and Bear River is harder and less populated. Most travelers choose to camp at the Lower Red Castle Lake, which has first-come first-served spots in a forested area. For more seclusion, head to the Upper Red Castle Lake — although keep in mind that the absence of a treeline makes the area incredibly windy. Alternatively, there's a also lake between the two where you'll likely run into fewer people and deal with less wind. The weekends in the summertime are especially busy, so go mid-week to beat the crowds.

The best time to hike to the lakes is from July through September. It still gets cold at night and the Uintas see thunderstorms almost daily, so pack rain gear along with warm clothing. Additionally, the mountains can have snow as late as June, so a springtime visit will likely be muddy and possibly snowy. If you're coming from sea level, it's also a good idea to acclimate to the higher elevation before attempting this multi-day hike.

Four-legged companions are welcome on-leash, and while there's no admission fee to camp or hike around Red Castle Peak, there's currently a $3 overnight parking toll, so bring cash. The miles of dirt road to the trailheads aren't the best for low-clearance vehicles, so consider driving a 4WD if possible. Also, the area has little to no cell service, so it's a good idea to download your maps so they're available offline. As for actually getting there, the trailheads are located about 2.5 hours from Kamas, Utah's gateway to the Uintas.