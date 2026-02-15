Cleveland's Walkable Neighborhood Has Dining, Entertainment, And Breathtaking Cuyahoga River Views
If you want to get away from sitting on the couch and doomscrolling on devices, you may be looking for walkable destinations for your vacations. If so, there is a revitalized neighborhood to explore in Cleveland, Ohio, along the water. Decades ago in the late 1960s, the Cuyahoga River in Cleveland caught on fire because of major pollution. However, if you were around then — and you haven't seen the riverside neighborhood called the Flats since — you wouldn't recognize it now. After a river cleanup, development, and economic shifts, the pretty area around the Cuyahoga River is now a place to wander and relax during the day, and a place to party at night.
The Flats go along both the east and west sides of the river, and there is a lot to do. You can admire the view in Rivergate Park, wander along the river's boardwalks to enjoy some sunshine, or paddle down one of the best urban paddle destinations in the U.S. To travel between the east and west banks, you can take the water taxi. (Note that hours are limited, and it's closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.) At night, you can hit the breweries and bars for a bit of evening revelry.
The Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is only 14 miles from the city, so taxis are doable. (Leave extra time for your return trip, because this airport is known for its negative TSA security experiences.) Once you're in the city, there is good public transportation, including buses, trolleys, rails, and the BRT or Bus Rapid Transit, with relatively low fares. Once you're in the neighborhood, however, you can walk to your heart's content along the Cuyahoga River boardwalks.
Daytime activities in Cleveland's Flats neighborhood
During the day, the Flats are full of things to see, including great river vistas. If you're hungry, a poster on Reddit's r/Cleveland recommends enjoying Merwin's Wharf on the east bank. The restaurant has dishes like crab cakes, shrimp and grits, ramen bowls, and sandwiches, in addition to the view. One reviewer on Yelp says, "The outside patio area was gorgeous, and the patio umbrellas were perfect while we were eating! The view was great, too." It's right next to Rivergate Park, where you can sit on the grass or use the boat slips, which are first-come, first-served. In fact, you can rent jet skis and kayaks from Great Lakes Watersports seasonally, and you should. The Cuyahoga River was ranked as the best place for urban paddling by USA Today's 10Best in 2023.
Another spot with phenomenal views is The Lakehouse. One person on r/Cleveland says it has "incredible views and patio and bar drinks," as well as vegetarian and vegan selections. You can take a picture in the restaurant's rowboat, and it takes walk-ins. The venue has live music from Memorial Day through Labor Day, as well as brunch on Sundays.
You should also visit the Greater Cleveland Aquarium, which took over an old powerhouse on the west bank in 2012. You can wander through its sea tube and various galleries, full of both freshwater and saltwater creatures. You can even watch the animals get fed. Admission is around $20 for adults and $14 for kids at the time of this writing.
Nighttime activities in Cleveland's Flats neighborhood
There is some great nightlife in the Flats if you're staying after dark. The Italian restaurant Lago East Bank opened in 2013, so if you're looking for a bite well into the evening, it has an extensive late-night menu with dishes like stromboli, fried mozzarella, burgers, pizza, and more. It stays open until 2 a.m., and it's just a couple of blocks off the water. You can also check out the industrial-chic spot BrewDog Cleveland Outpost, which has beer, cocktails, and bar food like tacos, burgers, and wings. It also hosts events like watch parties, drag brunches, and a Wednesday running club with tasty wings. If you're heading over during or after spring 2026, you can visit Good Night John Boy, which is a popular spot for dancing that will have a new location closer to the river.
Another late-night spot for Friday and Saturday nights is I Hate Cowboys, with a kitchen that stays open until 10 p.m. You can get bar food like fried chicken, a twice-baked potato, a burger, or truffle fries. However, it's the drinks menu that people really get excited about. The menu has a section for "rare & ultra unique" spirits, as well as a huge bourbon selection and even cigars. On the west bank, you'll find the recently renovated Jacobs Pavilion, if you want to take in a show. It's right on the river, and it holds over 4,000 guests. Finally, while you're enjoying Cleveland, make sure to visit another walkable neighborhood, Tremont, with great food and Victorian charm.