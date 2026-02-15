Cleveland's Walkable Neighborhood Has Dining, Entertainment, And Breathtaking Cuyahoga River Views

If you want to get away from sitting on the couch and doomscrolling on devices, you may be looking for walkable destinations for your vacations. If so, there is a revitalized neighborhood to explore in Cleveland, Ohio, along the water. Decades ago in the late 1960s, the Cuyahoga River in Cleveland caught on fire because of major pollution. However, if you were around then — and you haven't seen the riverside neighborhood called the Flats since — you wouldn't recognize it now. After a river cleanup, development, and economic shifts, the pretty area around the Cuyahoga River is now a place to wander and relax during the day, and a place to party at night.

The Flats go along both the east and west sides of the river, and there is a lot to do. You can admire the view in Rivergate Park, wander along the river's boardwalks to enjoy some sunshine, or paddle down one of the best urban paddle destinations in the U.S. To travel between the east and west banks, you can take the water taxi. (Note that hours are limited, and it's closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.) At night, you can hit the breweries and bars for a bit of evening revelry.

The Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is only 14 miles from the city, so taxis are doable. (Leave extra time for your return trip, because this airport is known for its negative TSA security experiences.) Once you're in the city, there is good public transportation, including buses, trolleys, rails, and the BRT or Bus Rapid Transit, with relatively low fares. Once you're in the neighborhood, however, you can walk to your heart's content along the Cuyahoga River boardwalks.