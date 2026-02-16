New Mexico's Walkable Albuquerque Neighborhood Is Rich In History, Local Shops, And Eats

New Mexico is a state blessed with gorgeous scenery, otherworldly ambiance, and unique spots, such as this quirky town with UFO museums and outlandish landmarks. They call the state the "Land of Enchantment" for a reason, and while many head to the magical and arty capital of Santa Fe, the bigger city of Albuquerque also merits attention. New Mexico's largest city is a great place for beer, vibrant culture, and local festivals.

In addition, Albuquerque is home to some great neighborhoods, each with its own distinct flavor. One such spot is Barelas. Located south of downtown, next to the banks of the Rio Grande River, this area is known for its historic businesses, artistic flair, and deep heritage. It's also a great neighborhood for foodies, with plenty of eateries serving up the unique cuisine that New Mexico is famous for.

Another nice thing about Barelas is that it's pedestrian-friendly. Albuquerque is generally a very car-centric city, but Barelas is an oasis of sidewalks and clustered businesses fed by foot traffic, earning it a walkability score of 78 out of 100 from the website Walk Score. Since you don't need a car to get around, you can explore the district on a self-guided Barelas Walking Tour.