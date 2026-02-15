This Quaint Delaware Town Is Known For Its Stunning Views And Historic Charm

Sculpted into the form of a menacing bee stinger and shaped by the powerful waters of the Atlantic Ocean and currents of the Chesapeake Bay to its west, the Delmarva Peninsula is a storied tract of American land steeped in legends and history. Its name is a portmanteau of the three states that share it — Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia. One of the many picturesque little towns throughout the area, Bethel, Delaware, is cozily situated within the peninsula, a scenic two-hour drive from Washington, D.C.

Albeit far inland in the peninsula, Bethel's identity is indivisible from the sea. With records tracing its history back to 1683, Bethel's maritime community grew around shipbuilding and as a place that sea captains could call home when not out on the waters. This is the type of town where a tourist can get away and immerse themselves in a genuinely authentic coastal community. With a population of around 270 residents, resting peacefully on the winding banks of Broad Creek, this town has quiet, serene streets and beautifully preserved Victorian and Italianate architecture, perfect for a short day trip.

Park your car in town and proceed on foot for a leisurely stroll to take in the surroundings. The Bethel Historic District is rich in quaint heritage architecture, with homes built by 19th-century shipbuilders, two of which were built before 1868. Walk along the local creeks, chat with curious locals, and make sure to drop by the scenic Trap Pond State Park, which is one of the northernmost bald cypress swamps in the U.S. Bethel is also located right next to Laurel, a little town with charming shops, restaurants, and pretty parks – consider driving over if you're seeking another adventure.