The 'Boating Capital Of Chesapeake Bay' Is A Small Virginia Community With Fresh Seafood And Scenic Bay Views

The Lower Chesapeake Bay is a wide expanse of water waiting to be explored. From one of the nation's earliest settlements in Jamestown, English Captain John Smith toured the large estuary, mapping its many winding rivers and creeks. Legend has it that he was stung by a stingray and nearly died in a location now shown on the charts as Stingray Point. A few miles away, local tribes helped him recover, near what the charts call Antipoison Creek.

Obviously, boating history runs deeply in this part of the world. Near Stingray Point is a small community developed over the years, specializing in building boats from the plentiful lumber provided by the dense woodlands. Its position at the end of a narrow triangular peninsula, with the Rappahannock River to the north and the Piankatank River to the south, led to its name: Deltaville.

Today, the community holds onto its boatbuilding heritage, with locals often pointing out that there are more boats than people in this town and that it's the "boating capital of Chesapeake Bay." But, like many serene Chesapeake Bay escapes in Virginia (full of natural beauty and excellent seafood), it's also a peaceful spot where beautiful rivers meet the bay, where anyone can enjoy a moment of quiet on the water, and where you will feel like the modern world is a very long way away.