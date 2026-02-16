Salt Lake City's Hip Walkable Neighborhood Is Packed With Diverse Eats And Local Shops
Despite what The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives might lead you to believe, Salt Lake City, Utah, isn't all influencer drama and soda shops. In fact, Salt Lake City is packed with entertainment and diverse dining, and walkable neighborhoods with quirky shops that are worth exploring. And if you're on the hunt for a hip and walkable area where you can wander around, pop into local shops, and choose from a range of tasty cuisines, don't skip out on the Central City neighborhood.
This aptly-named enclave is well-located in the heart of the city; only 15 minutes by streetcar from the University of Utah campus and a seven-minute drive from Temple Square. It's also just 13 minutes by car (or a 45-minute streetcar journey) from Salt Lake City International Airport. In both location and vibes, Central City makes a great option for locals eager for a meal or shopping spree in the city or for visitors looking for the ideal base from which to explore this metropolis. Best of all, once you're there, Central City is easy to get around on foot, with a walk score of 87.
Where to eat in Central City
Central City is a hipster enclave that boasts a variety of globally-inspired food offerings. Grab a table at Mazza Cafe. Since 2000, this charming and welcoming restaurant has been serving up Middle Eastern delights. Start off with pita bread and dips, like hummus or muhammara, before ordering a kebab, falafel, or Lebanese lamb kofta to dig into as your main dish. Notably, Mazza Cafe also has an extensive drinks menu of Middle Eastern wines and beers to order from to complete the authentic cultural immersion experience. Meanwhile, if you're craving Southeast Asian flavors, a great bet is Indochine Vietnamese Bistro, where you can sit in or order takeout to enjoy at home. Opt for the pho, or for an Indochine speciality like the fisherman's curry bouillabaisse or seafood tom yum hot pot.
If it's South American cuisine that you're hankering for, look no further than Rodizio Grill, nestled in Central City's Trolley Square. Here, you'll find a memorable Brazilian steakhouse experience — including meat being carved at the table just for you. Not a big meat-eater? Don't worry: there's also a well-stocked salad bar featuring more than 30 types of salad dishes to choose from. That's also not to mention the assortment of hot side dishes on the menu, like feijoada, a traditional Brazilian black bean stew. Wash it all down with a caipirinha, the national cocktail of Brazil, and you'll feel like you've been transported straight to Rio de Janeiro.
Where to go shopping in Central City
One of Central City's major draws is its wealth of shopping opportunities. Whether you're looking for books, clothes, decor, or something else entirely (or you're simply happy to window-shop), you're in luck. While nearby Trolley Square is home to some of the usual big box stores — albeit housed in a unique, historic building — shoppers looking for more one-of-a-kind establishments have plenty of options in Central City, too. Head to The King's English, a charming independent bookshop, to comb through the stacks (which feature a number of local authors) or attend one of their frequent events. If you want to meet like-minded readers here, you can also join a meeting of their themed book groups, including one that celebrates dialogue and intellectual freedom by focusing on books frequently banned under Utah law.
For gift items, apparel, and more, visit Salt and Honey Market, where you'll find everything from aesthetically pleasing homewares to jewelry to accessories for both people and pets. If your taste runs global, pop into Arts of the World Gallery, where — as the name suggests — you'll find imported traditional crafts and handmade artisan items at competitive prices. If a visit here doesn't scratch the itch to poke around a unique location full of artsy items, make your way to Salt Lake City's Gilgal Sculpture Garden, an outdoor art space filled with curious sculptures.