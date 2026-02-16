Salt Lake City's Hip Walkable Neighborhood Is Packed With Diverse Eats And Local Shops

Despite what The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives might lead you to believe, Salt Lake City, Utah, isn't all influencer drama and soda shops. In fact, Salt Lake City is packed with entertainment and diverse dining, and walkable neighborhoods with quirky shops that are worth exploring. And if you're on the hunt for a hip and walkable area where you can wander around, pop into local shops, and choose from a range of tasty cuisines, don't skip out on the Central City neighborhood.

This aptly-named enclave is well-located in the heart of the city; only 15 minutes by streetcar from the University of Utah campus and a seven-minute drive from Temple Square. It's also just 13 minutes by car (or a 45-minute streetcar journey) from Salt Lake City International Airport. In both location and vibes, Central City makes a great option for locals eager for a meal or shopping spree in the city or for visitors looking for the ideal base from which to explore this metropolis. Best of all, once you're there, Central City is easy to get around on foot, with a walk score of 87.