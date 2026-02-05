Salt Lake City's Walkable Neighborhood Has Quiet College Town Vibes And Quirky Shops

As the home of the University of Utah, Salt Lake City is no stranger to students, but one college-adjacent neighborhood that doesn't limit itself to the classroom is East Central. Situated right up against the University of Utah, East Central covers about 2.5 miles in an easy-to-follow, grid-like layout.

With a demographic skewing younger (the median age is 30.6), East Central's atmosphere is youthful and lively, but not excessively loud. The area is filled with students, small families, and young people just starting their careers — a mix reflected in the variety of buildings. "East Central has a lovely mix of historical architecture like Craftsman bungalows and Victorians, and it's just a hop, skip, and a jump from downtown," shared a Salt Lake local with Homes.com. "One of the best walkable commercial corridors in Salt Lake is here; You put all that together, and it's a great place."

One walkable area is the intersection at 9th and 9th. A sub-neighborhood, if you will, of East Central, this neighborhood within a neighborhood is the place to go for coffee shops and people-watching. East Central earns a 74 out of 100 on Walk Score, a platform that rates how pedestrian-friendly communities are, but 9th and 9th boasts an even more impressive 93. It's this area that really feels like an upscale college town, thanks to the public art and lilting live music (that isn't too loud) from buskers on the street. One former resident even described it as "like [the] Main Street of a small town," per Reddit.