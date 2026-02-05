Salt Lake City's Walkable Neighborhood Has Quiet College Town Vibes And Quirky Shops
As the home of the University of Utah, Salt Lake City is no stranger to students, but one college-adjacent neighborhood that doesn't limit itself to the classroom is East Central. Situated right up against the University of Utah, East Central covers about 2.5 miles in an easy-to-follow, grid-like layout.
With a demographic skewing younger (the median age is 30.6), East Central's atmosphere is youthful and lively, but not excessively loud. The area is filled with students, small families, and young people just starting their careers — a mix reflected in the variety of buildings. "East Central has a lovely mix of historical architecture like Craftsman bungalows and Victorians, and it's just a hop, skip, and a jump from downtown," shared a Salt Lake local with Homes.com. "One of the best walkable commercial corridors in Salt Lake is here; You put all that together, and it's a great place."
One walkable area is the intersection at 9th and 9th. A sub-neighborhood, if you will, of East Central, this neighborhood within a neighborhood is the place to go for coffee shops and people-watching. East Central earns a 74 out of 100 on Walk Score, a platform that rates how pedestrian-friendly communities are, but 9th and 9th boasts an even more impressive 93. It's this area that really feels like an upscale college town, thanks to the public art and lilting live music (that isn't too loud) from buskers on the street. One former resident even described it as "like [the] Main Street of a small town," per Reddit.
East Central's vintage shops and boutiques
While Salt Lake City may be well known for its easy access to outdoor recreation — the trailhead for one of the best sunset spots in America is only a 15-minute drive out of town — East Central's shops are sure to grab your attention. Most are concentrated near 9th and 9th, but you'll find other businesses spread across the greater neighborhood.
Step into a world of cowboy boots, flannel, and Carhartt gear at the aptly named Uncommon, a beautifully curated vintage store that manages to escape the mustiness that besets so many retro clothes shops. "One of the chillest thrift stores out there," praised a shopper on Google. "I love the clothes, and I always find such unique pieces." For '90s apparel, this is the place to browse.
Hidden in a tiny Victorian, Gypsy Moon Emporium is where you shop for all things Celtic, of this realm and the next. Skip mass-market merchandise and stop at Hip & Humble, a sweet little apparel and gift shop offering a range of boutique goods designed to lift your spirits. From Dammit Dolls for taking out your frustration to Anthropologie-esque mugs, the shop is a treasure trove of interesting things. You'll also find a wide selection of novelty goods at Cahoots Cards & Giftshop, while Curriculum brings a touch of moody academia and trendy menswear to this boutique-meets-barbershop.
Outdoor art and eats in East Central
Proximity to the University of Utah (and Westminster University) and a youthful demographic aren't the only things that give East Central a college vibe. It's the area's public art projects and restaurants with inventive menus. "Out Of The Blue," a giant, rainbow whale sculpture made out of fiberglass and steel by Stephen Kesler, jumps out of the roundabout at 900 S. and 1100 E. (find it here), while murals decorate many of the businesses near 9th and 9th, such as Hip & Humble. Sculpture lovers can't miss the Gilgal Sculpture Garden's curious creations, including a replica sphinx with the face of Joseph Smith, the founder of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
That same creativity is evident in the food scene. For a classic neighborhood pizza joint, head to Pizza Nono, where the "Beehive Pizza" is the signature dish. "If you're going to do one thing today, order the beehive from Pizza Nono and savor every bite," shared one happy diner on Google. The combination of mozzarella, salami, spicy jalapeños, and hot honey practically screams "college-student creation."
Although American-fare restaurant Pago offers a wine selection that's nothing to scoff at, college-style drinking holes (like Twist Bar) and clubs (Sky SLC comes to mind) are mostly confined to nearby downtown, keeping East Central nice and quiet. If you're traveling from out of state, you'll need to fly into Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC), which is only 15 minutes away and was named the best airport in the U.S. in 2025.