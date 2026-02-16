Washington's Once-Thriving Military Base Is Now A Scenic Escape With Beaches, Tunnels, And Camping

Washington state may be best known for scenic Mount Rainier and the metropolis of Seattle, but the Evergreen State also offers plenty of adventures around Puget Sound. Across the water from Coupeville, one of Washington's oldest towns, you'll find the storybook seaport of Port Townsend. While visiting this destination for seafood and antiques, don't miss out on a unique attraction: Fort Worden Historical State Park. This state park was once a bustling military base, and today it offers scenic views along the beach, abandoned and mysterious infrastructure, and outdoor activities like camping.

Fort Worden's history dates back to about 1900, when three military bases were built to protect Puget Sound at Admiralty Inlet. Fort Worden was the largest base of the three — the fort had six batteries with 41 guns. The fort was home to four companies of the Coast Artillery Corps, and the population of the fort peaked in the summer of 1918, when approximately 7,000 soldiers were living at Fort Worden. In 1965, work began to turn the military site into a state park. Today, the 434-acre park has over 100 historic structures that you can explore.

Of course, the site has more to offer visitors than its impressive military history. This is a gorgeous area, with 12 miles of hiking trails and 2 miles of shoreline. There are also superb views of the Cascade and Olympic Mountains, as well as sea views across to the San Juan Islands. One TripAdvisor reviewer highlights the "beautiful scenery" and "spectacular views of the Strait of San Juan De Fuca" that can be experienced here. It's a top pick for a scenic getaway.