Between Minneapolis And Sioux Falls Is A Minnesota City With A Lovely Downtown And Lake Access

With its vibrant street art and one-of-a-kind ethnic food scene, the melting-pot city of Minneapolis is always evolving. But what's appealing about some of Minnesota's smaller towns is how little they change. Take the town of Windom, about 150 miles southwest of the Twin Cities, on the way to Sioux Falls. Set on the pretty Cottonwood Lake with a population of less than 5,000, the historic village was founded in the 1870s, and its walkable downtown is still intact today.

Windom's attractive downtown is no mistake. Like other towns along the Sioux City and St. Paul Railroad, which ran through the region in the 1870s and 1880s, it was carefully planned by a company engineer with a central square and a surrounding commercial district on neatly laid-out streets. Some of the town's oldest downtown landmarks remain today, like the Cottonwood County Courthouse, which dates back to 1903. Built in Greek Corinthian style with an eye-catching brick and limestone facade, it's topped with a grand copper dome.