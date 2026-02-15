Between Minneapolis And Sioux Falls Is A Minnesota City With A Lovely Downtown And Lake Access
With its vibrant street art and one-of-a-kind ethnic food scene, the melting-pot city of Minneapolis is always evolving. But what's appealing about some of Minnesota's smaller towns is how little they change. Take the town of Windom, about 150 miles southwest of the Twin Cities, on the way to Sioux Falls. Set on the pretty Cottonwood Lake with a population of less than 5,000, the historic village was founded in the 1870s, and its walkable downtown is still intact today.
Windom's attractive downtown is no mistake. Like other towns along the Sioux City and St. Paul Railroad, which ran through the region in the 1870s and 1880s, it was carefully planned by a company engineer with a central square and a surrounding commercial district on neatly laid-out streets. Some of the town's oldest downtown landmarks remain today, like the Cottonwood County Courthouse, which dates back to 1903. Built in Greek Corinthian style with an eye-catching brick and limestone facade, it's topped with a grand copper dome.
Explore Windom's historic downtown
Windom's best-known landmark is still a working courthouse today, and visitors can enter the lobby on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to admire the interior. "Step inside to see the combination of carved granite, mosaic tile, and [the] painted dome," wrote one reviewer on TripAdvisor. "This historic public space is definitely worth a quick stop."
If you're interested in the town's history, stroll a few blocks to the Cottonwood County Historical Society (open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday), which is located inside another local landmark known as the Co-Op Oil Association building. Exhibits offer information about Windom's past, and an art gallery displays work by local artists. Admission is free.
From the historical society, it's just a few blocks south to Island Park, a city park with peaceful picnic areas overlooking the Des Moines River. Pick up food and drinks for an open-air lunch at nearby Godfather's Pizza. If you'd like to sleep by the river, you can pitch a tent at the Island Park Campground for just $10 per night. Campsites are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Catch a gorgeous sunset over Cottonwood Lake
On the other side of the city's downtown, about a mile northeast, you'll find one of Windom's most beautiful outdoor attractions. Cottonwood Lake is large but shallow, with more than three miles of shoreline, and it's a popular destination for water recreation in warmer months. Families enjoy swimming, boating, waterskiing, tubing, and gorgeous sunsets in summer, and anglers cast their lines in the water to catch largemouth bass, walleye, yellow perch, and more.
The best place to access the lake is Cottonwood Lake Park, which has a children's playground, volleyball courts, a public beach, and public restrooms and changing facilities. "Great place to picnic, swim, and enjoy the lake and sun," wrote one local reviewer on Google. "Very peaceful," said another. The park is open daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. You can stay within a stone's throw of the lakeshore at AmericInn by Wyndham Windom (from $104 per night) and pick up picnic supplies at the Hy-Vee Grocery Store downtown.
Windom is about 2.5 hours by car from Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport, widely recognized as one of the best in North America. If you're interested in exploring other Minnesota communities with cozy, small-town vibes, consider a detour to Highland Park, located on the Mississippi River outside the Twin Cities.