Sandwiched Between Chicago And Cedar Rapids Is Iowa's City With River Views, Antique Shops, And Historic Charm
Iowa may be known for its agriculture and farmland, but don't ignore the charming small towns and historic communities around the Hawkeye State. If that's what you're looking for, head to eastern Iowa, where the quintessentially Midwest town of Clinton is tucked along the mighty Mississippi River and the state border with Illinois. This small city has a population of just over 24,000 and is an excellent spot for nature, history, and shopping.
Clinton is located between Chicago, rated the "world's most beautiful city" in 2025, and Cedar Rapids — about 2.5 hours from Chicago and 1.5 hours from Cedar Rapids. The city is on the Lincoln Highway Heritage Byway, a national scenic byway which connects a number of historic sites across Iowa and beyond to cover 14 states on a transcontinental journey. Clinton's location on the Mississippi River means you'll find plenty of impressive scenery here, particularly as Clinton is home to the widest part of the Mississippi River.
Things to do in Clinton, Iowa
Eagle Point Park, first established in 1888, is a must-visit in Clinton for scenic views. Besides the one-room schoolhouse, the 1930s stone castle, and the waterfall, the observation point from the north end of the park has a spectacular view of the Mississippi River. For an alternate view of the same area, head to Lock & Dam 13. Travel Iowa notes you might see bald eagles here in the winter months. If you'd prefer your river views with food or drink, stop by Clinton Marina and the Candlelight Inn Restaurant. Enjoy one-of-a-kind Chicken George Tenders, a special chicken recipe, from a table on the verandah, with panoramas of the Mississippi. Wide River Winery, a 15-acre vineyard that's family-owned, also has superb river views from its wine cellar in Clinton.
History buffs will enjoy a deep dive into the local history here, too. Start at the Sawmill Museum, which details Clinton's vital part in the lumber industry and includes a permanent exhibit with original equipment from the Struve Mill. The Clinton County Historical Society & Museum, housed in a heritage building that dates to 1858, features exhibits on early settlers to the area and the lumber business here. Admire the 1880s architecture of the George M. Curtis Mansion, the former home of a lumber baron, which has 20 rooms across the three-story property. If you still haven't had your fill of historic sites, check out the beautiful Clinton County Courthouse, which was built in 1897 and is still in use today.
Where to go shopping in Clinton, Iowa
Come to Clinton and prepare to shop 'til you drop because this city has a number of excellent antique shops that are perfect for browsing. Start at Broken Spoke Antique Mall, where you'll find a treasure trove of reasonably priced items from collectibles to vintage clothes. Next, stop by Riverfront Antiques, which one Google reviewer described as "There's a wide variety of things, whether it's vintage bags or antique items, they have it all. Cool furniture for good prices too!" Other reviewers note the unique items, including furniture and friendly staff. Visit The Underground for vintage vinyl records and collectibles, and round it off with a trip to Ancient Dragon Antiques for more retro finds, including a collection of glassware highlighted by Google reviewers. Whether you're on the hunt for a special gift or happy to browse, there are lots of antique shops around town to keep you busy.
If your interest is piqued and you're ready to plan a trip, the closest major airport to Clinton is Quad City International Airport, about a 50-minute drive away in the scenic riverfront city of Moline. Check into a room at Fisher House Bed and Breakfast — a renovated 1880s Queen Anne Victorian property with four guest rooms. You can also add the lively city of Davenport to your vacation itinerary, another town situated on the Mississippi River that's less than an hour away by car.