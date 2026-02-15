Sandwiched Between Chicago And Cedar Rapids Is Iowa's City With River Views, Antique Shops, And Historic Charm

Eagle Point Park, first established in 1888, is a must-visit in Clinton for scenic views. Besides the one-room schoolhouse, the 1930s stone castle, and the waterfall, the observation point from the north end of the park has a spectacular view of the Mississippi River. For an alternate view of the same area, head to Lock & Dam 13. Travel Iowa notes you might see bald eagles here in the winter months. If you'd prefer your river views with food or drink, stop by Clinton Marina and the Candlelight Inn Restaurant. Enjoy one-of-a-kind Chicken George Tenders, a special chicken recipe, from a table on the verandah, with panoramas of the Mississippi. Wide River Winery, a 15-acre vineyard that's family-owned, also has superb river views from its wine cellar in Clinton.

History buffs will enjoy a deep dive into the local history here, too. Start at the Sawmill Museum, which details Clinton's vital part in the lumber industry and includes a permanent exhibit with original equipment from the Struve Mill. The Clinton County Historical Society & Museum, housed in a heritage building that dates to 1858, features exhibits on early settlers to the area and the lumber business here. Admire the 1880s architecture of the George M. Curtis Mansion, the former home of a lumber baron, which has 20 rooms across the three-story property. If you still haven't had your fill of historic sites, check out the beautiful Clinton County Courthouse, which was built in 1897 and is still in use today.