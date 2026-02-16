California's Low-Key Mountain Resort Is A Family-Friendly Gem With Lake Tahoe Views
While many California skiers beeline to Palisades Tahoe, the state's largest ski resort and host of the 1960 Winter Olympics, there is another under-the-radar mountain just a 20-minute drive away that is also one of the best ski resorts in California. In the shadow of Ellis Peak — a nearly 9,000-foot mountain in the Sierra Nevada range — and steps from the shores of Lake Tahoe, Homewood Mountain Resort is a family-friendly gem that will entertain skiers of all ages and abilities. With over 1,200 acres of skiable terrain, Homewood's 66 runs range from easy beginner slopes to double-black diamond chutes. Due to its location right on Lake Tahoe, Homewood Mountain Resort offers breathtaking views in all directions as you descend the mountain. With excellent snowfall (about 450 inches of snow per year), Homewood promises a lengthy ski season from December through April.
Compared to other Tahoe resorts, Homewood has drawn significantly fewer numbers, due to its small size and independent status (it is not on a ski pass) and lack of plentiful amenities (there is no on-site hotel, for example). This has ensured that Homewood Mountain Resort maintains its relaxing vibe while focusing primarily on the ski experience. In fact, Homewood regulars are fiercely defending Homewood's low-key spirit with the Keep Homewood Public movement, as developers are planning to expand the resort. Near Homewood are beautiful rental properties, as well as Tahoe City, one of the best lake towns in America, which is just a 10-minute drive north.
Homewood Mountain Resort may be a hidden treasure, but it is easy to access. The resort is an hour's drive from Reno-Tahoe International Airport and a 3.5-hour drive from San Francisco.
Exploring Homewood Mountain Resort
Homewood Mountain Resort, which reaches an elevation of over 7,800 feet, boasts one of the most stunning ski resort settings, as the slopes unfold to the seemingly endless blue of Lake Tahoe. While 85% of the runs are rated as intermediate or higher, beginner skiers still have plenty of terrain to cover. There's also a dedicated beginner's area and children's center, both of which are serviced by "magic carpet" lifts. Young novice skiers can be signed up for children's lessons, held from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., where they can learn the basics of the sport.
Families with skiers of all skill levels will enjoy Homewood Mountain Resort. Once beginner skiers have mastered the fundamentals, they can head up to the summit to take the scenic, 2-mile-long Rainbow Ridge run back to base. Once they've gained confidence, the blue slopes — especially those serviced by the Old Homewood Express chair lift — are an excellent challenge. While younger family members can stick to the easier slopes, more advanced skiers can tackle the black and double-black diamond terrain. True thrill seekers can even venture out on a snowcat to explore the untouched snow of the backcountry terrain with an experienced guide. "I am a little bit hesitant to review this ski resort for fear that others may start visiting it," revealed a Tripadvisor reviewer. "The place has a real family feel, and the views are amazing. I don't think there is a run that doesn't have a view."
Adult lift tickets start at $159 per day, while junior tickets (ages 5-12) start at $119 (at the time of writing).
Where to eat and stay near Homewood Mountain Resort
The beating heart of the resort is the North Lodge, which captures the laidback ethos of Homewood. In the morning, stop by the Madden Cafe, which serves up coffee and pastries for a much-needed breakfast at the base. The 89 Bar and Grill is the perfect spot for a midday burger to refuel or an apres-ski drink at the end of the day. However, the most picturesque stop is Big Blue View Bar, located on the mountain, which offers spectacular lake vistas and a festive, Alps-inspired vibe on Saturdays, when DJs play music and Adirondack chairs line the snow overlooking the lake.
Since there are no hotels at Homewood Mountain Resort yet, travelers can stay in a variety of accommodations along Lake Tahoe's shores. Just a half-mile drive away is the Cedar Crest Cottages, a collection of nine cottages offering everything from one to four bedrooms. Families will adore these welcoming hideaways, which feature amenities such as full kitchens, washers and dryers, fireplaces, private decks, and more. The cozy property, set beneath a canopy of trees, is dotted with outdoor firepits for apres-ski gatherings. For independent travelers seeking more space, Airbnb has multiple properties to rent near Homewood Mountain Resort, such as this lakefront retreat. It has three spacious bedrooms that can sleep up to six guests in total. If you want to see more of America's largest alpine lake, check out the perfect itinerary for a family-friendly road trip around iconic Lake Tahoe.