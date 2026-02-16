California's Low-Key Mountain Resort Is A Family-Friendly Gem With Lake Tahoe Views

While many California skiers beeline to Palisades Tahoe, the state's largest ski resort and host of the 1960 Winter Olympics, there is another under-the-radar mountain just a 20-minute drive away that is also one of the best ski resorts in California. In the shadow of Ellis Peak — a nearly 9,000-foot mountain in the Sierra Nevada range — and steps from the shores of Lake Tahoe, Homewood Mountain Resort is a family-friendly gem that will entertain skiers of all ages and abilities. With over 1,200 acres of skiable terrain, Homewood's 66 runs range from easy beginner slopes to double-black diamond chutes. Due to its location right on Lake Tahoe, Homewood Mountain Resort offers breathtaking views in all directions as you descend the mountain. With excellent snowfall (about 450 inches of snow per year), Homewood promises a lengthy ski season from December through April.

Compared to other Tahoe resorts, Homewood has drawn significantly fewer numbers, due to its small size and independent status (it is not on a ski pass) and lack of plentiful amenities (there is no on-site hotel, for example). This has ensured that Homewood Mountain Resort maintains its relaxing vibe while focusing primarily on the ski experience. In fact, Homewood regulars are fiercely defending Homewood's low-key spirit with the Keep Homewood Public movement, as developers are planning to expand the resort. Near Homewood are beautiful rental properties, as well as Tahoe City, one of the best lake towns in America, which is just a 10-minute drive north.

Homewood Mountain Resort may be a hidden treasure, but it is easy to access. The resort is an hour's drive from Reno-Tahoe International Airport and a 3.5-hour drive from San Francisco.