Situated Between Fort Wayne And Indy Is Indiana's Relaxing State Recreation Area With Camping And Lake Fun

The best thing to do at Lost Bridge State Recreation Area is to get out on the water. The beach here is the only designated swimming area in the development, and it's great for a dip. Anglers can cast a line for bluegill, walleye, catfish, or bass, among others. There is a fishing pier here, but access depends on the water levels. There is a boat ramp and marina at Lost Bridge West SRA, plus a boat ramp at Lost Bridge East SRA, for easy boating access. Thrill seekers can go waterskiing or paddle along the lakeshore by kayak or canoe for a more serene aquatic experience. There are a number of hiking and biking trails in the area — try the easy 1-mile Wildlife Management Trail to spot waterfowl and other birds at the pond.

There are several campgrounds at Lost Bridge State Recreation Area to suit a range of different camping setups. The modern electric campground has 245 sites, some of which have views of the lake. According to The Dyrt, this campground has "well-maintained sites with water views and excellent facilities, including clean restrooms and great showers," and its campsites are within walking distance of the beach. There is also Apple Orchard Campground with 38 primitive sites, an equestrian campground with 50 sites, and a youth tent area with seven sites.

Lost Bridge State Recreation Area is in north-central Indiana, a 30-minute drive from the charming Indiana city of Marion. The closest major airport is Fort Wayne International Airport, a 45-minute drive away. Continue exploring the area by venturing out into Salamonie Lake to see one of Indiana's most beautiful islands, Monument Island.