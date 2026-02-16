5 Best Abandoned Theaters To Visit In America, According To Research

Many of America's abandoned movie theaters were once organ music-filled vaudeville houses, rife with magicians, comedians, and animal acts, but in the 1940s and 1950s these theaters truly hit their heyday. Developers built thousands of movie palaces, as they were known, across the U.S. Each of these massive theaters squeezed in thousands of people who were eager to watch the latest John Wayne Western or Shirley Temple musical.

While the Golden Age of movie-going is now a thing of the past, and many of the most popular theaters in California and New York have announced "The End" for good, several of the most ostentatious movie palaces still exist today. With their boarded-up auditoriums, concession stands that are gathering dust, and the imagined ghosts of former vaudeville stars performing to a silent audience of empty seats, these abandoned theaters are eerie, but fascinating, too.

Whether you're a movie fan, a history buff, or simply enjoy exploring deserted landscapes, like these spooky abandoned American shopping malls, you'll appreciate this meticulously researched roundup of the best abandoned theaters in the U.S.