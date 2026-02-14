Alabama's Picture-Perfect Appalachian Park Was Crowned Most Romantic Spot In The State

Alabama stakes a claim on a scenic spot of the Appalachian Mountains: Cheaha State Park. This unique park is nicknamed "Island in the Sky," which is an appropriate moniker since Cheaha is home to the state's highest peak — and that vantage point alone makes it a picture-perfect spot. It's also gained notoriety as a love-filled place, as Travel and Leisure crowned Cheaha as the most romantic place in Alabama.

This is an esteemed title in a state full of natural beauty, as Alabama has some of the best beaches along the Gulf Coast. Cheaha is so spectacular that Nature TTL lists it as one of the "Seven Best Places for Photography in Alabama." Some couples opt to go there for engagement photos, while others want the perfect pictures of their wedding day and have even decided to say "I do" there.

Cheaha State Park is located in the small town of Delta and is less than an hour and a half away from Birmingham. The granite outcroppings and the foliage of the Talladega National Forest add to the Appalachian park's scenic landscape. A Google reviewer describes it by saying, "The top point of Cheaha Mountain has beautiful view, specially during the sunset. This is also good for hiking, repelling, or just spending some great time sitting on the rocks and looking to the horizon where sky falls on the ground!"