Alabama's Picture-Perfect Appalachian Park Was Crowned Most Romantic Spot In The State
Alabama stakes a claim on a scenic spot of the Appalachian Mountains: Cheaha State Park. This unique park is nicknamed "Island in the Sky," which is an appropriate moniker since Cheaha is home to the state's highest peak — and that vantage point alone makes it a picture-perfect spot. It's also gained notoriety as a love-filled place, as Travel and Leisure crowned Cheaha as the most romantic place in Alabama.
This is an esteemed title in a state full of natural beauty, as Alabama has some of the best beaches along the Gulf Coast. Cheaha is so spectacular that Nature TTL lists it as one of the "Seven Best Places for Photography in Alabama." Some couples opt to go there for engagement photos, while others want the perfect pictures of their wedding day and have even decided to say "I do" there.
Cheaha State Park is located in the small town of Delta and is less than an hour and a half away from Birmingham. The granite outcroppings and the foliage of the Talladega National Forest add to the Appalachian park's scenic landscape. A Google reviewer describes it by saying, "The top point of Cheaha Mountain has beautiful view, specially during the sunset. This is also good for hiking, repelling, or just spending some great time sitting on the rocks and looking to the horizon where sky falls on the ground!"
Cheaha State Park is Alabama's most romantic spot
Cheaha State Park's views, sunsets, and waterfalls showcase the romantic vibes, and it's apparent why couples would choose this Appalachian dream for their special day. The picturesque park has multiple locations that can be used for wedding ceremonies. Nature-loving couples can get married at Cheaha State Park and have access to the Bald Rock Lodge that can accommodate over 100 guests.
Cheaha isn't just a place to get married. It also serves as a great place to go in Alabama for a romantic getaway. Couples who don't want to rough it in the primitive camping areas have the option of staying in a chalet or cabin. A Tripadvisor reviewer shares, "My wife and I really enjoyed this trip ... We had a cabin with an overlook and the sunset was fabulous each evening as it passed the other mountain ridge." The Bluff Side Cabins are the ones with the picture-perfect views, but those looking for the most privacy will want to consider the Deluxe Cabins that are in a more remote setting in the woods.
Even if you don't stay overnight, you can still enjoy the state's most romantic spot. For a day-date, pack a lunch and have a lovely picnic by Cheaha Lake. Alabama isn't one of the states where it is free to visit state parks, but it's still very affordable. At the time of writing, admission ranges from $2 to $5, but veterans, active military, and children under 3 are allowed free entry.