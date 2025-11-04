The 10 Best Beaches Along The Gulf Coast
A salty sea breeze, the blazing sun's rays beating down on your skin, sounds of soft waves lapping up on the shores — all these things and more make a beach vacation the ultimate stress detox. The key to having your dream getaway by the sea is first choosing the right beach for your trip, though. While the United States is ripe with heavenly beaches all over the place, some of the most amazing ones in the entire country happen to be situated along the Gulf Coast.
This enticing region in the south spans 1,680 miles across five different states that border the Gulf of Mexico, also known as the Gulf of America. These include Louisiana, Texas, Florida, Alabama, and Mississippi. Each of these places is a well-loved vacation destination in its own right, and Gulf Coast access only adds to the allure. While each of these states' Gulf Coast seasides is unique, they all share a distinctive regional beauty featuring vibrant waters, soft sand, and plenty of activities that make them arguably some of the best beaches in the whole world.
With so many options across multiple states, it can be tough to pick just a single Gulf Coast beach that fits all your needs. That's why the Islands team decided to dive into all the potential possibilities and come up with just a handful of the top choices. Using websites like Yelp and Reddit, we based this ranking on knowledge from real travelers who have spent a significant amount of time at these beaches. Their first-hand guidance and a healthy dose of further research enabled us to discover these incredible beaches along the Gulf Coast that should absolutely be on your radar.
Henderson Beach State Park (Florida)
While Florida is known for its gorgeous coastlines, many of its beaches can get extraordinarily busy with visitors hoping to secure their spot in the sunshine. If you're the type of person who gets easily overwhelmed by that sort of atmosphere, you may prefer one of Florida's less crowded beaches right on the Gulf Coast — Henderson Beach. Located next to the city of Destin in northern Florida, this beach is tucked away inside a state park that was established as a way to protect the area's raw beauty.
This makes it more sparsely frequented than some of the state's more popular shores. As one individual described in r/Destin, "I second the suggestion for Henderson Beach State Park. It is a couple bucks for your whole carload, but there are bathrooms, covered shelters with picnic tables, and even if the lot is full, the beach isn't crowded. We went in July last year."
One of the main things that stands out about this precise Florida beach is its water. The sea here is very temperate, with a vivid greenish-blue color distinctive of the Gulf, providing excellent conditions for swimming all day long. Another defining feature is Henderson's dunes, which can get all the way up to 30 feet tall. While people aren't allowed to walk directly on these dunes because it can disturb the environment and the critters that make a home inside, there are plenty of hiking trails woven through the area that allow visitors to appreciate the beach's unique hallmark to the fullest.
Orange Beach (Alabama)
A beach trip can go from being simple fun to memorably magical the moment you manage to come across sea creatures like dolphins living happily in their natural habitat. While many people often rush to the Sunshine State for this privilege, one of the best places to spot dolphins outside of Florida is Orange Beach on the Gulf Coast of Alabama. To increase your chances of having this extraordinary experience here, you can join one of the many dolphin cruises that leave from Orange Beach. There are lots of options out there, but one of the most passionately recommended companies around Orange Beach is Fun Boats Dolphin Cruises. They have well over 1,000 excellent Google reviews that wholeheartedly confirm the value of the tour. For example, one recent attendee wrote on Google Reviews that it was a "Seriously an amazing experience! Our boat teamed up with another boat to make waves and 3 dolphins swam in the middle and it was incredible! I've never seen anything like it. The kids also loved holding a blue crab, shrimp and fish! Thank you to the amazing captain and crew and a special shoutout to Chris who was very knowledgeable and great with kids. Super cool experience. Book this tour!"
Orange Beach can still be an amazing place to visit, even if animal watching isn't quite your cup of tea. The shore is a full 32 miles long, and there are plenty of places to rent surfboards, kayaks, paddleboards, bikes, and more. Adrenaline junkies may prefer a parasailing adventure above the Gulf waters with the five-star-rated Orange Beach Parasail.
Rockport Beach (Texas)
The ocean waves at many Gulf Coast beaches can be a little too powerful for families with very young children, but Rockport Beach in Texas is definitely an exception. As one Redditor explained in r/texas, "Rockport Beach is probably one of the best picks for a young kid. It's on the bay, not the Gulf, so the water is typically calm and shallow. There is also a roped off saltwater pool on the channel end. There are restroom facilities and some playground equipment as well. Next to the park, there is the Aransas Bay Education Center, which has some good exhibits on local wildlife." To be clear, Aransas Bay (where this gorgeous beach is located) sits right on the Gulf Coast. However, it's not directly on the open edge of the Gulf, which makes the conditions a lot more favorable for tiny beach-goers.
Bonus points must also be awarded, as this Gulf Coast gem is designated as the very first "Blue Wave" beach in Texas. This honor is bestowed upon seashores that are found to be properly cared for, sparkling clean, and that don't contaminate the local environment despite being a commonly visited vacation spot. So, you can spend time at Rockport with the peace of mind that your kids will be safe playing and that you're supporting a beach committed to upholding strict eco-standards.
Holly Beach (Louisiana)
When you envision the ultimate beach vacation on the Gulf Coast, you might picture yourself being forced to leave the shores when the evening rolls around. This may not be necessary if you opt for a camping trip to Holly Beach in Louisiana. One person recently detailed in r/vandwellers that "I've not camped on Rutherford, but Holly beach is very nice. About half of it is right in front of beach houses and the sand is great. I visited in December so no swimming, but the water "looked" good!"
This shore reaches for 20 miles along the Gulf, and it's one of America's lesser-known RV camping destinations where you can enjoy a serene atmosphere without being ambushed by tons of other folks. Holly Beach RV Park is a particularly well-loved place to set up camp, with former guests really appreciating the close distance to the beach, where they could easily go searching for sea glass and shells, as mentioned on Google Reviews. Even if you aren't interested in spending the entire night near Holly Beach, it can be just as nice as a daytime visitor, especially during their annual Crab Festival in mid-June.
Siesta Key (Florida)
Siesta Key isn't just one of the most impressive beaches on the Gulf Coast or even in the United States as a whole. The beach was even ranked as one of the 50 best beaches on the planet in 2025. Siesta Beach landed right at spot number 42 on the list by The World's 50 Best Beaches, to be exact. The reason why Siesta Key has caught attention on such an international scale is largely due to the stunning, soft porcelain sand that covers the 8 miles making up the beach.
As if that isn't enough of a reason to be drawn to Siesta Key, it also happens to be one of the best beaches in Florida to catch a glimpse of wild dolphins in the ocean. You'll have the highest chance of encountering them around this area at the end of springtime (April) or the very beginning of autumn through to October. However, keep in mind that snagging a view of the majestic creatures isn't an exact science, and you'll need a bit of luck on your side. One individual broke it down in r/sarasota, stating, "It's pretty random, easier to see when waters are calm, earlier morning or late afternoon, by boat always ups the chances."
Biloxi Beach (Mississippi)
The wonderful thing about spending time at Mississippi's Biloxi Beach is that you'll have access to much more than just the Gulf Coast from here. This is actually a section of the largest human-made beach on the planet (it extends for 26 full miles), and they really set it up in the perfect location for a straightforward trip. The area around Biloxi offers an easygoing vacation because everything you could possibly want or need is just a few short steps away. A local gave a solid description of the offerings in r/Biloxi, listing "Beachside restaurants like Shaggy's, Lucy's, BBQ with a mile-ish long boardwalk out front. Palm trees and the atmosphere is good. Hard Rock Cafe/Beau Rivage for food and interesting shops inside."
This aspect makes the Gulf Coast beach an amazing family vacation in the U.S., as you don't have to jump through hoops worrying about where you'll eat or what to do if you get burnt out on endless sunny days. The mellow sea of Biloxi itself is also much more suited to children. As one parent described it in a Google Review, "Peaceful and clean! Great views. No waves or surf but felt safer that way watching for my children playing in the water."
Gulf Shores Public Beach (Alabama)
Considering that this Alabama beach is basically named after the Gulf, it makes sense that it is regarded as one of the region's prized gems. When you realize how many special experiences are possible here, it quickly becomes clear how Gulf Shores Public Beach has earned that prestigious title. First and foremost, one of the most unique features of this beach is that a variety of sea turtle species (such as green turtles and Loggerhead variations) use these shores as a nesting location. This miracle of nature happens from late spring in May all the way through the middle of autumn in October.
Throughout this time, babies hatch, and it is a major local responsibility to ensure that they remain safe and undisturbed during this delicate period. While the turtles are definitely an interesting highlight of Gulf Shores Public Beach, the area also has the enormous and idyllic Gulf State Park Pier, perfect for fishing or just appreciating the sunset. All in all, most visitors become intoxicated with this beach very quickly. One individual even divulged in a Google Review, saying, "Absolutely love this place! We have friends that invited us down to stay, and we loved it so much now that we are seriously thinking of moving to Southern Alabama."
Surfside Beach (Texas)
There is no shortage of breathtakingly beautiful beaches across Texas to choose from, but among them all, Surfside Beach demands a place on everyone's vacation wish list. This seafront spot offers activities galore, allowing you to fully take advantage of the gorgeous Gulf waters or stick to the shoreline if you prefer dry land. Starting with lots of shops to rent jet skis, kayaks, or even surfboards near the beach.
One of the most favorably reviewed spots to get your hands on any of these things is Explore More, just a quick 10-minute drive from the beach in Freeport. They actually have a perfect five-star rating on Google Maps, with one former renter gushing in a Google Review, "Highly recommend Explore More, I was extremely happy with their service! It is the most convenient way to have fun with a kayak, paddleboard, etc if you are in the area. You don't have to deal with hauling them around etc. Very friendly, responsive, and easy. I rented a peddle kayak for a day of fishing and had a great time." Alternatively, you can opt for a more romantic experience on Surfside Beach by galloping down the coast on horseback if you're visiting from mid-September to May.
Waveland Beach (Mississippi)
While this Mississippi shore is one of the smaller Gulf Coast beaches (with just 5 miles of cream-colored sand to spread out on), it's still lovely enough to attract quite a bit of attention despite its size. Perhaps due to its compact nature, there is a more peaceful atmosphere around Waveland Beach, with less of a bustling vacation destination vibe. As one individual broke down in a Yelp review, "This a great place along the Mississippi gulf coast. As with many beaches along the gulf coast, the water has a tea color to it due to the Mississippi river drainage plain. But the water is clear and clean with great sandy beaches. a true "Old South" place to visit. Don't expect anything fast paced and non-stop, it's quiet, slow and serene. One of my favorite places to go."
This tranquility does come with limitations. Waveland Beach is not particularly stacked with amenities like some of the other Gulf Coast hotspots. Anyone looking for a simple, private shore to soak and swim around in the Gulf waters will likely be willing to make that sacrifice, though. The beach is also less than a 10-minute drive to the many fantastic eateries around the town of Waveland. For instance, The Lunch Box has many enthusiastic fans on Google Reviews, where customers seem to adore the po' boy sandwich in particular.
Matagorda Beach (Texas)
Can't get enough of the seaside? Broaden your beach day by turning it into a coastal camping adventure at Matagorda Beach, as this Gulf Coast beach is one of the best in Texas for free camping. You read that correctly — you don't have to pay a single dime in fees to spend the night camping on this shoreline. That invitation extends not only to tent campers, but also to people vacationing across the country in an RV. Visitors should be wary of getting stuck in the sand when setting up their campsite. With that being said, it will run you $10 to get a vehicle permit that allows you to drive your car onto Matagorda Beach, so it isn't entirely free.
Once the sun rises for the day, beach-goers are spoiled for choice when it comes to classic coastal activities. It has the basics, such as swimming out in the gentle waves or just letting the hours tick by while lounging on the sand. There are also chances for birdwatching and a decent fishing scene around Matagorda Beach with opportunities to nab trout, flounder, and redfish in the waters if you ever grow bored of lazily basking.
