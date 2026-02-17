Wisconsin's Wealthy Milwaukee Suburb To Visit Features Scenic Parks And Golf Courses
While Chenequa is Wisconsin's wealthiest suburb, known for its small-town charm and gateway to nearby lakes, there is another prominent suburb ensconced north of Milwaukee that boasts idyllic landscapes, gracious estates, and top golfing. River Hills, Wisconsin, which is about a 15-minute drive north of downtown Milwaukee, a lively Midwestern gem with beaches, breweries, and bliss, is also one of the city's richest enclaves, per Patch. Once prime farmland on the banks of the Milwaukee River, the area that is now River Hills was acquired for the Milwaukee Country Club and its golf course in 1911. In 1930, River Hills was incorporated as a village, and the rules of incorporation ensured that the exclusive village remained free of major development.
Wealthy Milwaukee families built elegant homes in the style of European manors near the private country club. Today, these historic mansions easily fetch multi-million dollar sums, and the average home value in River Hills is about $900,000, according to Zillow. While most of River Hills' properties can only be glimpsed down sweeping private driveways, one of the village's renowned properties was transformed into the Lynden Sculpture Garden, a spacious park featuring a world-class sculpture collection that is free to visit. And while the prestigious Milwaukee Country Club is private for its members, there are public parks and another famous golf course surrounding River Hills.
River Hills is about a 25-minute drive from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, which receives nonstop flights from most major U.S. cities. The best time to visit is June through September, when high temperatures hover around 70 and 80 degrees Fahrenheit.
Exploring gardens and parks in River Hills
While River Hills is primarily residential with privately owned homes, the Lynden Sculpture Garden is a historic River Hills estate that is open to the public. In 1926, wealthy entrepreneur Harry Bradley and his wife Peg purchased the farm, which they redesigned in the style of an English countryside estate. Peg Bradley's collection of modernist sculpture, amassed throughout the 1960s and 70s, was displayed outdoors throughout the property's 40 acres. Lynden Sculpture Garden was opened to the public in 2009.
Throughout the undulating landscape, which is dotted with thousands of trees and reflecting ponds, are about over 50 incredible works by the leading sculptors of the 20th century. Highlights include a bronze reclining figure by Henry Moore, abstract red-steel sculptures by Mark di Suvero, a cubist "Queen of Sheba" by Alexander Archipenko, and a large-scale bronze horse by Deborah Butterfield. Lynden Sculpture Park is open Friday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and admission is free. "The Sculpture Garden is the perfect place to spend a beautiful summer afternoon," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "Not only are the sculptures well worth seeing, the landscaping is lovely and peaceful."
Across the Milwaukee River from River Hills in the neighboring suburb of Glendale (an underrated city with beer gardens, festivals, and riverside trails) is Kletzsch Park, a 140-acre public park that's perfect for sports and nature lovers. Riverfront trails skirt along the water's edge for long hikes, and you can even spot a small and scenic waterfall. There is also a softball diamond, volleyball courts, disc golf baskets, and a soccer field.
Golfing in River Hills
The sport of golf was actually the impetus for the development of River Hills itself. Though the Milwaukee Golf Club was originally established closer to downtown Milwaukee in 1895, the members soon realized there wasn't enough space for a proper country club as the city was growing. At River Hills, an 18-hole course was designed by famed golf course designer Charles H. Alison in 1929. The sweeping greens run along the meandering Milwaukee River and are dotted with groves of trees that sport brilliant foliage come fall. The resort has been ranked among the top 100 golf courses in the U.S. and among the top five in Wisconsin, per Golf Digest.
While the Milwaukee Country Club course is private for its members, just a mile away is the Brown Deer Park Golf Course, a legendary course that hosted the now-discontinued Greater Milwaukee Open between 1994 and 2009. In fact, Tiger Woods officially became a professional golfer at the PGA tournament held at Brown Deer in 1996. You can play in the shadows of such golf legends at Brown Deer, which is renowned for its challenging fairways and scenic setting on a tributary of the Milwaukee River. The course, which was also designed in 1929, is anchored by an elegant and historic clubhouse that houses the English-style Oak and Antler Tavern for hearty pub fare. The course is open between spring and fall, and green fees start at $81 for 18 holes.