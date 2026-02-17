Wisconsin's Wealthy Milwaukee Suburb To Visit Features Scenic Parks And Golf Courses

While Chenequa is Wisconsin's wealthiest suburb, known for its small-town charm and gateway to nearby lakes, there is another prominent suburb ensconced north of Milwaukee that boasts idyllic landscapes, gracious estates, and top golfing. River Hills, Wisconsin, which is about a 15-minute drive north of downtown Milwaukee, a lively Midwestern gem with beaches, breweries, and bliss, is also one of the city's richest enclaves, per Patch. Once prime farmland on the banks of the Milwaukee River, the area that is now River Hills was acquired for the Milwaukee Country Club and its golf course in 1911. In 1930, River Hills was incorporated as a village, and the rules of incorporation ensured that the exclusive village remained free of major development.

Wealthy Milwaukee families built elegant homes in the style of European manors near the private country club. Today, these historic mansions easily fetch multi-million dollar sums, and the average home value in River Hills is about $900,000, according to Zillow. While most of River Hills' properties can only be glimpsed down sweeping private driveways, one of the village's renowned properties was transformed into the Lynden Sculpture Garden, a spacious park featuring a world-class sculpture collection that is free to visit. And while the prestigious Milwaukee Country Club is private for its members, there are public parks and another famous golf course surrounding River Hills.

River Hills is about a 25-minute drive from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, which receives nonstop flights from most major U.S. cities. The best time to visit is June through September, when high temperatures hover around 70 and 80 degrees Fahrenheit.