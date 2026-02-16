America's Largest Night Market Is A Thriving Los Angeles County Gem With Tasty Offerings
When you think of night markets, Asian cities like Bangkok (a vibrant hub of street life and world-class eats) or Taiwan's delicious, budget-friendly, and safe capital of Taipei spring to mind. While soaking up the sights, smells, and rich flavors of a nighttime bazaar on the other side of the Pacific is a bucket list item for some, you can have a similar experience just outside of Los Angeles at the 626 Night Market.
Founded in 2012, the 626 Night Market has grown to become not only the largest event of its kind in the U.S. but also one of the most popular in the world, per Secret Los Angeles. The event usually takes place at Santa Anita Park in the San Gabriel Valley, though it has also branched out to locations in Orange County and the Bay Area. The festival spans three days over select weekends during the year, drawing up to 100,000 guests who come to experience the more than 250 vendors selling tasty food and handmade crafts, along with live music and other performances.
The 626 Night Market is named for the area code assigned to the San Gabriel Valley, a suburb of Los Angeles that's also home to one of the largest Asian-American communities in the country. According to its website, the market was established "to bring the vibrant spirit of Asia's legendary night markets to communities right here in America," highlighting beloved food from Asian cuisines and the importance of community.
Sample the array of flavors at 626 Night Market
The food at the 626 Night Market runs the gamut from savory to sweet, spicy, and pungent, reflecting its Asian heritage. Stinky tofu is always available, as it is a favorite of the event's founder, Jonny Hwang, though variety is the name of the game. "Over the years they always have different vendors with really good options!" writes one reviewer on Yelp. And another remarks, "There's a lot to see, eat, drink and do ... I would say to come on an empty stomach if you plan to have a little of everything."
While the lineup changes each year, some of the more popular vendors make repeat appearances. The most famous is certainly Bombing Giant Squid, serving massive deep-fried cephalopods on a stick (be prepared to wait in line). Other crowd favorites include the butter charcoal lobster served with garlic noodles of Cafe 949, Yakitori Yado's chicken and mochi skewers, and Squidies LA, which makes sweet drinks served in lightbulb-shaped containers. That said, your best bet may be to avoid the most popular stalls that many commenters claim are overpriced.
One Reddit user advises, "Go early, gorge then leave ahead of the madness." While there is plenty of tasty food to choose from, the 626 Night Market does get crowded, hot, and there aren't a lot of places to sit, so plan on eating and drinking on your feet. For more of California's culinary delights, check out Oakland, the eclectic, buzzed-about foodie capital of America.