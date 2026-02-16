America's Largest Night Market Is A Thriving Los Angeles County Gem With Tasty Offerings

When you think of night markets, Asian cities like Bangkok (a vibrant hub of street life and world-class eats) or Taiwan's delicious, budget-friendly, and safe capital of Taipei spring to mind. While soaking up the sights, smells, and rich flavors of a nighttime bazaar on the other side of the Pacific is a bucket list item for some, you can have a similar experience just outside of Los Angeles at the 626 Night Market.

Founded in 2012, the 626 Night Market has grown to become not only the largest event of its kind in the U.S. but also one of the most popular in the world, per Secret Los Angeles. The event usually takes place at Santa Anita Park in the San Gabriel Valley, though it has also branched out to locations in Orange County and the Bay Area. The festival spans three days over select weekends during the year, drawing up to 100,000 guests who come to experience the more than 250 vendors selling tasty food and handmade crafts, along with live music and other performances.

The 626 Night Market is named for the area code assigned to the San Gabriel Valley, a suburb of Los Angeles that's also home to one of the largest Asian-American communities in the country. According to its website, the market was established "to bring the vibrant spirit of Asia's legendary night markets to communities right here in America," highlighting beloved food from Asian cuisines and the importance of community.