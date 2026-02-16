Between Ann Arbor And Toledo Is A Laid-Back Michigan Village With A Historic Downtown And Festivals

Boasting a dramatic landscape of dense forests and serene views of the Great Lakes, travelers to Michigan will find all manner of adventure. Waterfront lodges and ski resorts offer some of Michigan's most romantic getaways for couples, while eager explorers can paddle around the Beaver Island Water Trail to circumnavigate one of Lake Michigan's most beautiful islands. Meanwhile, for a restful escape from the big city, plan a weekend getaway to Blissfield, a Michigan village just as charming as its name. Tucked along the bends of the River Raisin, a stop in Blissfield will be an idyllic Midwestern experience.

Named for its founder, Hervey Bliss, the village was established in the 1820s, flourishing when the railroad brought new inhabitants. A stroll through Blissfield's historic downtown today reveals red-brick façades, Italianate and Victorian architecture, and vintage storefronts with bold lettering that echo the village's early pioneer history. Strings of twinkling lights stretch between the buildings, adding to Blissfield's relaxed atmosphere. Sightseers can snap photos with the stately brickwork, while antique collectors can pop into the General Store for vintage finds, and quaint local eateries offer a laid-back locale to refuel for more adventuring.

What's more, Blissfield's historic district is always lively with local events. Sommeliers can sip flavorful varietals during Downtown Wine Around, while an array of truck and bike shows draw in auto enthusiasts and children alike. In the summer, the annual Blissfield River Raisin Festival lights up the public park along the riverfront with fairground rides, parades, and evening fireworks, while the Farm to Table event celebrates Blissfield's agricultural heritage through fresh produce and tasty cuisine against a backdrop of live music. Michigan locals in Ann Arbor can drive south to Blissfield in about 50 minutes, while Ohioans in Toledo are even closer at just 30 minutes away.