Between Ann Arbor And Toledo Is A Laid-Back Michigan Village With A Historic Downtown And Festivals
Boasting a dramatic landscape of dense forests and serene views of the Great Lakes, travelers to Michigan will find all manner of adventure. Waterfront lodges and ski resorts offer some of Michigan's most romantic getaways for couples, while eager explorers can paddle around the Beaver Island Water Trail to circumnavigate one of Lake Michigan's most beautiful islands. Meanwhile, for a restful escape from the big city, plan a weekend getaway to Blissfield, a Michigan village just as charming as its name. Tucked along the bends of the River Raisin, a stop in Blissfield will be an idyllic Midwestern experience.
Named for its founder, Hervey Bliss, the village was established in the 1820s, flourishing when the railroad brought new inhabitants. A stroll through Blissfield's historic downtown today reveals red-brick façades, Italianate and Victorian architecture, and vintage storefronts with bold lettering that echo the village's early pioneer history. Strings of twinkling lights stretch between the buildings, adding to Blissfield's relaxed atmosphere. Sightseers can snap photos with the stately brickwork, while antique collectors can pop into the General Store for vintage finds, and quaint local eateries offer a laid-back locale to refuel for more adventuring.
What's more, Blissfield's historic district is always lively with local events. Sommeliers can sip flavorful varietals during Downtown Wine Around, while an array of truck and bike shows draw in auto enthusiasts and children alike. In the summer, the annual Blissfield River Raisin Festival lights up the public park along the riverfront with fairground rides, parades, and evening fireworks, while the Farm to Table event celebrates Blissfield's agricultural heritage through fresh produce and tasty cuisine against a backdrop of live music. Michigan locals in Ann Arbor can drive south to Blissfield in about 50 minutes, while Ohioans in Toledo are even closer at just 30 minutes away.
Enjoy the excitement of Blissfield's local festivals
With the village calendar always busy, Blissfield is a delight in any season. Aside from the River Raisin Festival, the warmth of summer emphasizes Blissfield's laid-back atmosphere with the start of the Summer Concert Series. Both local bands and musicians from around the country entertain crowds gathered amidst the downtown streets. Food stalls offer refreshments as the strains of country music, bluegrass, and classic rock fill the air.
As the chill of autumn arrives, flea market fiends can stroll the historic downtown streets to browse the craft stalls and antique booths during the Antiques in Autumn market, while the Harvest Festival in October brings plenty of excitement for all the family. Children can join a scavenger hunt, adults can test their strength in the tug-of-war competition, while pumpkin bowling, face painting, carnival games, and seasonal treats keep the merriment going.
Christmas time in Blissfield is particularly spectacular, with a host of events to ward off the Midwestern chill by bringing festive cheer. An annual celebration for more than 50 years now is the Yuletide Festival at the start of November, a beloved local tradition. Taking place over the weekend, Santa Claus himself arrives in town to help light up the Christmas tree and take passengers on horse-drawn carriage rides through the streets, while the Yuletide Market invites holiday shoppers for a peek at the goodies. Next comes the Wassail Fest and the Parade of Lights in December. Based on medieval English yuletide traditions, Blissfield residents take a stroll around the local businesses downtown to sample their homemade wassail, a type of mulled cider with spices, or sometimes Christmas-themed cocktails. Twinkling lights and live music bring the festive cheer to a crescendo during the Parade of Lights, a great way to end the year.
Find antique treasures in Blissfield's downtown and find places to eat
Head to Blissfield during the quieter moments between festivals to soak up the village's relaxed vibe. Treasure hunters will be able to take leisurely strolls through the downtown streets and explore the antique emporiums scattered around. Right on the corner is the Blissfield Antiques Mall, tucked inside a pastel Italianate edifice. On the opposite end of the block is the Vintage Treasure Store, while a short walk down the street is The Blue Onion Antiques Gifts & Collectibles, which offers everything from home decor to children's toys. At the Divine Treasures Boutique, retro collectors will find jewelry, clothing, and old-school memorabilia.
When shopping leaves you feeling hungry, head over to Blissfield Coney Island, a classic American diner squeezed inside the red-brick façades downtown. Serving all-day dining, patrons can tuck in to comfort specials like grilled cheese sandwiches and hot dogs, along with breakfast burritos, burgers, and salads. "Large portions, good quality grub", wrote a satisfied diner in a Google review. For an assortment of sweet treats, head to Emmy's Kitchen, a local bakery operating out of a clapboard cottage that looks almost like a gingerbread house. Take your pick of donuts, cupcakes, and even ice cream.
Caffeine lovers and beer enthusiasts can find high-quality sips at the Starling Lounge, which shares space with the Four Keys Brewing company. Order espresso in the afternoon and enjoy a pint of craft beer to top off the evening after a fun day of exploring. Travelers extending their stay should book a room at the H.D. Ellis Inn, a cozy Italianate mansion dating to the 1880s. Anyone looking for more Michigan excitement can drive just 20 minutes away to Tecumseh, a charming town with historic streets and friendly vibes.