Michigan's 13 Most Romantic Getaways For Couples

The forests and lakesides of Michigan might be some of the most romantic places in the world. Bordered by four of the five Great Lakes, there are plenty of breathtaking getaways ideal for couples with a view of Lake Michigan, Huron, Superior, or Erie. There's also the forested interior of the state, which includes variations on outdoor adventure with log cabins, treehouses, and glamping locations that are just as cozy.

The Great Lakes may not be on the same level as other places when it comes to romantic getaways like tropical resorts or European hotspots like Paris, but the region deserves more attention nonetheless. Don't forget the allure of outdoor sports in the winter months as well, when it's all about fun in the snow followed by cuddling with hot beverages in front of roaring fireplaces. Michigan hosts various ski resorts and lodges and picturesque wineries that are perfect for romantic getaways. Many of them also offer wedding, catering, and reception services for those ready to tie the knot.

There are a lot of rural wonders among the parks and shorelines to compliment these picture-perfect Michigan towns. Couples can enjoy a peaceful wilderness or exciting city retreat, whatever is their heart's desire. These locations are also a convenient distance from memorable and exciting attractions that complement the whole amorous getaway picture, like carriage rides along historic streets, sunsets over long sandy beaches, and fine dining by the lakeside.