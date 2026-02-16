Avoid Booking The Dreaded Middle Seat On An Airplane With This Savvy Solo Traveler Hack

Every frequent flier has their personal preference of where to sit on a plane. Some will swear by the window seat (for a more comfy sleep and extraordinary aerial views), while others know that the aisle seat is the best choice (for more space and easier access to the bathrooms). However, you'll never hear of any regular traveler that extols the virtues of the middle seat. Getting stuck in this unfortunate spot can certainly ruin your on-board experience, especially if you've been slotted in between an arguing couple, loud snorers, or even a parent and child (yes, it's a controversial practice, but your family could be split up on a flight). Unfortunately, though, if you're a solo traveler, you've likely seen many a middle seat before. In fact, certain budget airlines might intentionally put you there, even if other options are available, and bank on you forking over the extra fee to get out of it. You might have already resigned yourself to just paying the $10 (or more) to guarantee your place. However, don't give up hope — once again, social media comes to the rescue with a unique workaround to help you avoid the dreaded middle seat.

Australian travel creator @jordentually posted about this hack in an Instagram reel in November of 2024, as did American adventure couple @kylecaughtacat in their reel the following year. The process is a bit confusing, but you'll have to get comfortable with playing "check-in chicken" — the ultimate secret for better seat selection. This involves waiting until the very last minute, in the hopes that premium seats will become available for free as the passenger list is finalized. So, with that in mind, let's dive into what exactly this hack is and how it actually works.