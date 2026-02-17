Pennsylvania's Family-Friendly State Park Is A Serene Escape With A Lovely Lake, Camping, And Trails

Of Pennsylvania's 124 state parks, Presque Isle on Lake Erie — nicknamed the state's "only seashore" — is consistently the most visited, bringing in about four million people each year. Lesser-known gems in the system, like Keystone State Park, see fewer visitors, which is part of that particular destination's appeal. Serene and family-friendly, Keystone is a quiet escape where you can go hiking, paddling, and camping.

Located in the state's southwest region, about a 45-minute drive east of Pittsburgh, the 1,200-acre Keystone State Park features a manmade lake that's popular for boating, kayaking, canoeing, and stand-up paddleboarding. You can rent equipment from Two Dam Kayak Rentals (open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. between Memorial Day and Labor Day, and on weekends outside of peak season from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) near the lake's main boat launch. From there, you can embark upon kayaking through pristine forest scenery along Pennsylvania's Yellow Breeches Creek Water Trail. In addition to hourly rentals (from $15 at the time of this writing), the shop sells cold drinks and ice cream. It's also a practical stop for anglers eager to get out on the water, offering live bait, fishing supplies, and four-person fishing boats from $25 an hour.

Whether you prefer fishing, boating, or just relaxing, many past visitors describe the lake and its shoreline as perfect for family activities. "Great for beginners learning to kayak," wrote one reviewer on Google. Others mentioned that the beach is extremely clean and calm, with nearby picnic areas offering lake views and a waterfront playground that kids love.