Pennsylvania's Family-Friendly State Park Is A Serene Escape With A Lovely Lake, Camping, And Trails
Of Pennsylvania's 124 state parks, Presque Isle on Lake Erie — nicknamed the state's "only seashore" — is consistently the most visited, bringing in about four million people each year. Lesser-known gems in the system, like Keystone State Park, see fewer visitors, which is part of that particular destination's appeal. Serene and family-friendly, Keystone is a quiet escape where you can go hiking, paddling, and camping.
Located in the state's southwest region, about a 45-minute drive east of Pittsburgh, the 1,200-acre Keystone State Park features a manmade lake that's popular for boating, kayaking, canoeing, and stand-up paddleboarding. You can rent equipment from Two Dam Kayak Rentals (open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. between Memorial Day and Labor Day, and on weekends outside of peak season from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) near the lake's main boat launch. From there, you can embark upon kayaking through pristine forest scenery along Pennsylvania's Yellow Breeches Creek Water Trail. In addition to hourly rentals (from $15 at the time of this writing), the shop sells cold drinks and ice cream. It's also a practical stop for anglers eager to get out on the water, offering live bait, fishing supplies, and four-person fishing boats from $25 an hour.
Whether you prefer fishing, boating, or just relaxing, many past visitors describe the lake and its shoreline as perfect for family activities. "Great for beginners learning to kayak," wrote one reviewer on Google. Others mentioned that the beach is extremely clean and calm, with nearby picnic areas offering lake views and a waterfront playground that kids love.
Enjoy the great outdoors in Keystone State Park
Just as peaceful and family-friendly as Keystone State Park's lake are its hiking and walking trails. If you're visiting with kids, try the Keystone Lake Loop, an easy two-mile trail around the water. Mostly flat and paved, it's stroller-friendly, and past hikers report seeing beautiful wildflowers and butterflies along the stroll. "Great family trail," said one hiker on AllTrails. The loop guides you past kid-friendly amenities, including concession stands, the beach, and the playground, and takes an hour or less to complete.
For a slightly longer hike that's still family-friendly, head out on the Davis Run Trail and Strawcutter Trail, a nearly four-mile loop that takes you away from the lake and into the park's wetlands, meadows, and pine forests. It's an easy hike, but past hikers recommend wearing sturdy walking shoes due to the variety of terrain on the trail. Past visitors report spotting deer and frogs along the way, another fun perk for kids.
Travelers can pitch a tent in one of the park's two campgrounds, one of which is by the lake, from early April to mid-October. Sites cost $25 per night for PA residents or $30 for non-residents. For a higher fee, you can also reserve overnight accommodations in the park's modern cabins year-round, each of which has two bedrooms, a private bathroom, a kitchen, a grill, and a fire ring. Other seasonal lodging options at the lakeside campground include cozy camping cottages and yurts (both from $44 per night) with wooden decks and kid-friendly bunk beds. If you're driving in from Pittsburgh's recently renovated international airport (a little over an hour away by car), pick up picnic or grilling supplies on the way to the park at Market District Supermarket, roughly 25 minutes away from Keystone State.