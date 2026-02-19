Nashville's Standout Food Truck Is A Foodie Dream With The Cheesiest Comfort Food [Publish 2/19]
For many of us, a well-toasted grilled cheese sandwich is the height of comfort food. But wait: What about a grilled cheese sandwich that presses pimento mac and cheese between two pieces of bread? Does a "Buffalo South Melt," with white cheddar, grilled chicken, and bleu cheese crumble, elevate the grilled cheese? Or does a "Quesabirria Melt," with its birria beef and cumin-lime aioli, constitute something else entirely? And what if all this was served through the window of a food truck — a food truck with an adorable name? Enter The Grilled Cheeserie, a beloved lunch spot in Nashville, Tennessee.
This versatile vehicle serves up all kinds of cheese-infused sandwiches, along with tater tots, kettle chips, and tomato soup. In late 2025, the foodie website Tasting Table dubbed The Grilled Cheeserie the best food truck in Tennessee.
It was also one of the first Nashville food trucks to win widespread attention, according to company lore, way back in 2016. Founded by married couple Crystal De Luna-Bogan and Joseph Bogan, the Cheeserie showcases the grilled cheese's potential flavor palate, and customers can pick such diverse extras as sliced tomatoes, caramelized onions, smoked jalapeño relish, and avocado. The truck parks in various locations around the city, and fans can track it on its website. Maybe try and find a time when it's near some of the town's artsiest destinations on this beloved, top-rated Tennessee "Instagram tour." After indulging your inner art aficionado, satisfy your hunger with a calorie-replenishing meal.
The standout Grilled Cheeserie has a foodie following
The Grilled Cheeserie truck is open year-round so you can get your greasy fix just about any weekday. The sandwiches are easy to enjoy outside, especially on one of Nashville's many warm days. You can even pre-order on the Grilled Cheeserie's website and pick up your lunch when you arrive. Gourmet grub does mean gourmet prices: With drinks, sides, and tip, you'll probably spend around $20 per diner. The company likely could have continued this way for years, serving customers on streets and in parking lots around the city's metro area, and still been a glowing success.
Yet if you're looking for a comfy place to sit down, check out the Cheeserie's brick-and-mortar restaurant, located right next to Vanderbilt University's campus. This diner-like location also serves salads, milkshakes, and ice cream floats, among other goodies that aren't available from the truck. A third option is Café Cheeserie, housed within the stately Frist Art Museum. This place feels like a sophisticated bistro — think grilled shrimp salads and charcuterie boards — that also happens to serve grilled cheese. If you're doing a Nashville foodie tour, you can combine a trip to the Grilled Cheeserie with a sampling of the best chicken sandwich in Nashville, and cap it off with one (or all) of Nashville's Internet-approved steakhouses.