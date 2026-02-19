Nashville's Standout Food Truck Is A Foodie Dream With The Cheesiest Comfort Food [Publish 2/19]

For many of us, a well-toasted grilled cheese sandwich is the height of comfort food. But wait: What about a grilled cheese sandwich that presses pimento mac and cheese between two pieces of bread? Does a "Buffalo South Melt," with white cheddar, grilled chicken, and bleu cheese crumble, elevate the grilled cheese? Or does a "Quesabirria Melt," with its birria beef and cumin-lime aioli, constitute something else entirely? And what if all this was served through the window of a food truck — a food truck with an adorable name? Enter The Grilled Cheeserie, a beloved lunch spot in Nashville, Tennessee.

This versatile vehicle serves up all kinds of cheese-infused sandwiches, along with tater tots, kettle chips, and tomato soup. In late 2025, the foodie website Tasting Table dubbed The Grilled Cheeserie the best food truck in Tennessee.

It was also one of the first Nashville food trucks to win widespread attention, according to company lore, way back in 2016. Founded by married couple Crystal De Luna-Bogan and Joseph Bogan, the Cheeserie showcases the grilled cheese's potential flavor palate, and customers can pick such diverse extras as sliced tomatoes, caramelized onions, smoked jalapeño relish, and avocado. The truck parks in various locations around the city, and fans can track it on its website. Maybe try and find a time when it's near some of the town's artsiest destinations on this beloved, top-rated Tennessee "Instagram tour." After indulging your inner art aficionado, satisfy your hunger with a calorie-replenishing meal.