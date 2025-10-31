Nashville's Internet-Approved Steakhouses With Mouth-Watering Tennessee Bites

If you know anything about Nashville, Tennessee, you know it's world-famous for having the best country music, southern-style barbecue, and iconic attractions. Every year, around 16 million people flock to the city for spots like the Grand Ole Opry or the wildly lavish resort that's a destination unto itself, the Gaylord Opryland Resort.

But while barbecue usually gets the most attention, Nashville has another type of restaurant that can elevate your vacation: the steakhouse. Nothing beats a well-cooked steak, especially when you pair it with a bottle of wine and some elegant ambiance. That said, Nashville has many unique steakhouses, so how can you pick the best one for your trip?

Well, we've searched through hundreds of reviews and local recommendations to bring you our list of the top five, internet-approved steakhouses in Nashville. Whether you're looking for a high-class evening or just want to enjoy a world-class cut of beef, these restaurants are sure to satisfy your taste buds and keep you coming back for more.