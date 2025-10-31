Nashville's Internet-Approved Steakhouses With Mouth-Watering Tennessee Bites
If you know anything about Nashville, Tennessee, you know it's world-famous for having the best country music, southern-style barbecue, and iconic attractions. Every year, around 16 million people flock to the city for spots like the Grand Ole Opry or the wildly lavish resort that's a destination unto itself, the Gaylord Opryland Resort.
But while barbecue usually gets the most attention, Nashville has another type of restaurant that can elevate your vacation: the steakhouse. Nothing beats a well-cooked steak, especially when you pair it with a bottle of wine and some elegant ambiance. That said, Nashville has many unique steakhouses, so how can you pick the best one for your trip?
Well, we've searched through hundreds of reviews and local recommendations to bring you our list of the top five, internet-approved steakhouses in Nashville. Whether you're looking for a high-class evening or just want to enjoy a world-class cut of beef, these restaurants are sure to satisfy your taste buds and keep you coming back for more.
Sperry's Restaurant
If you look at Nashville steakhouse roundups by professional reviews and critics, Sperry's Restaurant usually doesn't make the top of the list. However, according to many locals, this is the best option. Specifically, the Belle Meade location, which happens to be next to Nashville's oldest winery, known as a "sanctuary of southern hospitality."
A big reason why Sperry's gets such rave reviews is that it's a classic steakhouse. The restaurant has been around since 1974, making it something of an institution in the city. So, while newer, more modern steakhouses try to replicate the old-fashioned experience, Sperry's has been mastering it all along. According to one user on Reddit, it's by far their number-one steakhouse for price, consistency, and vibes. Another Reddit user remarked that it's far enough outside central Nashville to avoid tourist crowds, and it works for all kinds of meals, including celebrations, business dinners, and more.
When it comes to steak, Sperry's has it all, including perfectly cooked prime rib, ribeyes, and filet mignons. One of the more specialty items is the Prince William blue cheese-stuffed filet, which is perfect for those who are a fan of the tangy cheese. The restaurant also serves fresh seafood, including shrimp, salmon, crab, and lobster.
Kayne Prime
While locals may prefer Sperry's for its vibes and consistently delicious steak, many pros say that Kayne Prime is the better option (at least, according to one reviewer who took 12 professional chefs to dine here). The menu is practically dripping with decadence, as you can find chic dishes like wagyu tartare, royal beluga, duck tacos, and roasted bone marrow.
While the steaks and other options are expertly crafted and deliver a sensational dining experience, the price of Kayne Prime makes it more of a "special occasion" steakhouse. At the time of this writing, the most affordable steak is $35, but some cuts can reach up to $500, so they're not for the budget-minded.
Kayne is also in the heart of Nashville's neighborhood called The Gulch, which is almost like steakhouse central. Within walking distance of Kayne, you can find other high-end options like Oak Steakhouse, STK Steakhouse, and Bourbon Steak by Michael Mina. The entire neighborhood is actually full of trendy restaurants, and it's one of Nashville's artsiest destinations on Tennessee's "Instagram tour."
Bourbon Steak by Michael Mina
When looking at aggregate review sites like Tripadvisor and Yelp, Bourbon Steak usually claims the top spot. Although this restaurant is technically a chain, you wouldn't know it based on the artful decor, intimate vibe, and impeccable views. In fact, part of the appeal of this particular location is its 360-degree views of downtown Nashville, which are the perfect backdrop for any meal, especially if it's your first time in town. Because the restaurant is on the 34th floor of the JW Marriott hotel, you can see for miles in every direction.
When looking at the menu, it's clear that Bourbon Steak is emulating the traditional steakhouse experience. Choose your cut of meat and add your sides, such as a loaded baked potato, black truffle mac n' cheese, or even half of a Maine lobster if you're feeling saucy. Speaking of sauces, you can pick three house-made options like bearnaise, chimichurri, or red wine jus to make your meal just right.
As far as steak prices go, they remain in the moderate category, with most options ranging from $50 to $80 (at the time of this writing). However, if you really want to go all-out, you can have a tomahawk steak for $325 or a dry-aged ribeye for $115. Depending on the occasion, it might be worth it to splurge on such a decadent meal.
Jeff Ruby's
Like Bourbon Steak, Jeff Ruby's is another steakhouse chain, but the vibes here are much more grandiose and opulent, not old-school cool. From the lion statues out front to the swanky chandeliers and decorations, you'll feel like you walked into a Las Vegas cabaret, not a high-end steakhouse. Plus, if you want the ultimate Nashville vacation, the steakhouse is just down the street from the opulent, timeless Tennessee gem with a famous bathroom, the Hermitage Hotel.
Also like Bourbon Steak, Jeff Ruby's consistently ranks within the top five on aggregate websites, usually in second place. However, when reading the reviews, most people rave about the ambiance and customer service, not necessarily the food. It also seems like this place is perfect for celebrations, as many people choose it to host birthday parties, graduations, and anniversaries.
The menu at Jeff Ruby's is slightly more diverse than other steakhouses on this list because it has a wide selection in addition to various cuts of beef and high-quality seafood. Just to give you an idea of the types of dishes you can find here, the appetizers include wagyu meatballs, smoked Italian burrata, Shanghai pork belly, and blue crab bisque. Basically, if you're coming here, you're coming for a one-of-a-kind meal.
Harper's
After Bourbon Steak and Jeff Ruby's, the recommendations for the "best" steakhouse in Nashville get kind of muddled. However, according to Yelp and professional reviewers, Harper's is another top-five contender. Plus, it offers a more unique experience compared to the traditional steakhouses on this list, making it even more noteworthy. Instead of old-school vibes and scenery, Harper's is a bit trendier and modern, helping its appeal with a broader audience.
That said, the menu here is pretty similar to other steakhouses, featuring fresh seafood and different cuts of steak. However, one standout option that may require a personal loan to purchase is the "Let Her Eat Steak" menu item. At $1,700 (at the time of this writing), this dish includes a 30-ounce wagyu tomahawk, a 40-ounce prime porterhouse, one pound of king crab, lobster tail, specialty sauces, and four one-ounce pours of the legendary cognac Louis XIII. So, this isn't something to try to tackle by yourself: It has to be a group effort.
If you're not necessarily in the mood for steak, Harper's hosts a Veuve Cliquot Garden Brunch on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This brunch features all the hallmarks, including chicken and waffles, gourmet eggs Benedict, and, of course, signature cocktails. Steaks still make the menu, too, just in case you want to start your day with a tomahawk or New York strip.
Methodology
As with most menu items, steak is something of a subjective dish. Some people prefer it rare and juicy, while others may prefer it well-done and slightly charred. So, we looked at what diners said about each of these steakhouses.
We also paid attention to the types of reviewers. As we mentioned, local Nashvillians prefer something old-school like Sperry's, while tourists and visitors might like something more flashy like Bourbon Steak or Jeff Ruby's. This way, you can choose who reflects your viewpoint better and choose accordingly.
Finally, while these steakhouses aren't technically ranked, we're not sure we would rearrange them if we had to rank them from No. 1 to No. 5.