The 'Top Hotel' In Canada Is A Luxury Whistler Mountain Resort With A Championship Golf Course
Whether you're up for skiing, hiking, or just soaking in some mountain vibes, Whistler is Canada's storybook village offering opportunities for both relaxation in nature and getting active on the mountain. When planning a stay in this popular resort town there's no shortage of choices for accommodations, but why not stay at the property that landed the No 1 spot on Condé Nast Traveler's Reader's Choice awards for Top 10 Resorts in Canada, 2025?
Fairmont Chateau Whistler is a luxurious ski-in/ski-out mountain resort with an 18-hole championship golf course and exceptional spa to cater to the needs of its guests all year long. The property holds two Michelin keys indicating an "exceptional stay" – and according to a statement by the hotel, an honor that recognizes its "distinctive architectural design, strong sense of place, and consistently attentive service." The resort also ranks highly on Tripadvisor, where it's the No 1 resort in Whistler and has a 4.5-star rating across 5,270 reviews (at the time of writing).
Located two hours from Vancouver International Airport and just over half a mile from the shops and restaurants of Whistler Village Center, the hotel is the perfect place to explore all that the town and the outdoors have to offer. Of course, the star of the show is skiing its two mountains — Whistler and Blackcomb. The gondola for Blackcomb runs right outside of the Fairmont, making it easy to clamp on your ski boots, step out of the lobby, and hit the slopes of one of North America's busiest ski resorts. You don't even have to bother with bringing your own gear, as the hotel provides in-house ski and snowboard rentals.
Championship golf and elevated dining at the Fairmont Chateau Whistler
The proximity to the mountain would be enough to make most swoon over the hotel, but the Fairmont Chateau Whistler's perks don't end there. The level of service it provides is exceptional, with free valet service for sports equipment, a complimentary car service to take guests into town, and plenty of gear and board games to borrow. When guests aren't getting active outdoors, they can ease aching muscles in one of four whirlpools, take a swim in the heated lap pool, or splash around in the indoor/outdoor watering hole. The resort also has a spa which specializes in Ayurvedic treatments, a fitness room, and morning yoga sessions on request.
While winter is high season, the resort is a year round destination, particularly for anyone who loves golf. Fairmont Chateau Whistler Golf Club offers guests the chance to tee off from May to early October while surrounded by the majestic landscape of the Canadian Rockies. The Robert Trent Jones, Jr. designed 18-hole course has elevation gains of 400 feet and has hosted several tournaments, including the PGA of Canada Club Professional Championship, giving guests the chance to take a swing on the fairway of champions. It's also an Audubon International certified course where players can spot black bears, cross over creeks, and bask in the beauty of Douglas fir trees. Players and guests alike can enjoy views of the 18th hole as they dine at the casual chic Clubhouse.
The resort has a number of delicious dining options: from in-room service to five restaurants to an elevated après ski experience — plus craft cocktails in a clubby bar room setting. Tuck into classic steakhouse cuisine in the warm, luxurious lodge environment of The Grill Room, or enjoy the airy ambiance and walls of windows at Wildflower while you sample a locally-sourced seasonal menu featuring hearty breakfasts and Pacific-caught seafood. For those seeking a cozy mountain cabin experience, The Chalet offers alpine comfort foods like French onion soup and decadent cheese or chocolate fondue enjoyed with a picturesque view.
Rooms and suites with alpine vibes at the Fairmont Chateau Whistler
With 519 rooms and suites, the Fairmont Chateau Whistler offers a host of options that work for both couples seeking a romantic retreat or families gathering to make memories. Elegant décor, sleek bathrooms, comfy furnishings, and a color palate inspired by the natural surroundings ensure that exclusive alpine feel. Luxe touches like rustic wood headboards, optional fireplaces, and balconies with beautiful views are befitting of the majestic mountain location.
Standard rooms that sleep up to four are anything but average — dreamy vistas from framed windows, luxurious bedding, and warm woods welcome you. All of the suites, which can sleep anywhere from two to eight people, include separate sitting areas with fireplaces. The pet-friendly, one-bedroom Alpine Suite is the perfect getaway for couples, with a spa shower and views of the mountains. Guests in the two-bedroom Slopeside Suite can enjoy views of Whistler Mountain with plenty of space for families to enjoy a getaway together. And, all wheelchair accessible rooms include a roll-in shower with grab bars.
There's even the option to upgrade to Fairmont Gold, which gives enhanced perks like a dedicated check-in desk and concierge, access to a private lounge, afternoon snacks and an honor-bar, and complimentary breakfast. In terms of rates, at the time of writing, for two adults spending a weekend here in June, options range from about $607/night for a Deluxe Room with a king bed and view of the forest up to around $1,470 for the two-bedroom Slopeside Suite, which can sleep 8. For the Fairmont Gold experience, a one-bedroom Executive Suite during the same period runs about $1,274.