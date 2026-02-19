The 'Top Hotel' In Canada Is A Luxury Whistler Mountain Resort With A Championship Golf Course

Whether you're up for skiing, hiking, or just soaking in some mountain vibes, Whistler is Canada's storybook village offering opportunities for both relaxation in nature and getting active on the mountain. When planning a stay in this popular resort town there's no shortage of choices for accommodations, but why not stay at the property that landed the No 1 spot on Condé Nast Traveler's Reader's Choice awards for Top 10 Resorts in Canada, 2025?

Fairmont Chateau Whistler is a luxurious ski-in/ski-out mountain resort with an 18-hole championship golf course and exceptional spa to cater to the needs of its guests all year long. The property holds two Michelin keys indicating an "exceptional stay" – and according to a statement by the hotel, an honor that recognizes its "distinctive architectural design, strong sense of place, and consistently attentive service." The resort also ranks highly on Tripadvisor, where it's the No 1 resort in Whistler and has a 4.5-star rating across 5,270 reviews (at the time of writing).

Located two hours from Vancouver International Airport and just over half a mile from the shops and restaurants of Whistler Village Center, the hotel is the perfect place to explore all that the town and the outdoors have to offer. Of course, the star of the show is skiing its two mountains — Whistler and Blackcomb. The gondola for Blackcomb runs right outside of the Fairmont, making it easy to clamp on your ski boots, step out of the lobby, and hit the slopes of one of North America's busiest ski resorts. You don't even have to bother with bringing your own gear, as the hotel provides in-house ski and snowboard rentals.