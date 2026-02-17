Between Abilene And Midland Is Texas' 'Wind Turbine Capital' With Historic Charm And Delicious Eats
If the criteria for your next travel destination include qualities like "small-town charm," "great food," and "one-of-a-kind attractions," Texas might be hiding the perfect place for you. Sure, if you're going all the way there, you might be tempted to go the usual route of Houston, San Antonio, Austin, or Dallas, but there's just something about the close-knit feel of Sweetwater that you won't find in any of the bigger hubs. Home to roughly 10,000 residents, this is a small city with lots of character. It's even been called the "Wind Turbine Capital of Texas," thanks to all the towering wind farms that dot the area. Beyond that, this is also a place where you'll find museums, fantastic outdoor recreation opportunities, and some highly reviewed restaurants that serve the type of hearty, flavorful food Texas is known for.
You'll find Sweetwater 44 miles west of Abilene and 107 miles northeast of Midland, an affordable retirement destination with scenic nature and historic charm. Interstate 20 and Texas Highway 70 intersect here, so driving in and out of town should be easy, albeit a bit time-consuming, if you're coming from a major city like Houston. With that said, taking on a road trip might be worth it, considering that walkability scores around here are about as low as they get, so having a car on hand is non-negotiable. There are a few public transportation lines available, but they just don't provide the same level of flexibility. If you're thinking about flying into town, your options are limited, since the nearest entryways are all regional airports, like the one in Abilene. International airports are all over 200 miles away.
Sweetwater is Texas' Wind Turbine Capital and a place full of historic charm
Thanks to the prolific production of wind energy in the area, Sweetwater is known as Texas' wind turbine capital, so watching the turbines at work firsthand is somewhat of a rite of passage. Try to stop by the Sweetwater Wind Farm or any of the other similar parks and power plants nearby. The view is great no matter the time of day, and you'll gain a new appreciation for the work that goes into generating a renewable energy source.
This is just one facet of the town's legacy, though — the rest you'll experience once you actually get inside it. You can start your tour at the National WASP WWII Museum. Boasting hundreds of rave reviews on Google, this is a great place to learn about (and honor) the members of the National Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASP) who trained here during World War II. You'll get to see artifacts, videos, and photographs, and even climb into some of the displayed aircraft. The museum is clean and well-curated, and the staff often receives praise for being kind and attentive. Just keep in mind that the place is closed on Sundays and Mondays.
If you want to dig into more Texas history, Baird is less than an hour away. Known as the "Antique Capital of West Texas," this town is also rich in railroad history.
Outdoor recreation and delicious eats in Sweetwater
If you're visiting Sweetwater, you can explore green spaces like Newman Park, where you can walk and run along the trails. Feel free to bring your dog along, too — just make sure the leash is on at all times. There's even a clean, well-maintained splash pad in the middle of the park that's open all summer.
You can also spend a day in Lake Sweetwater, located around 10 miles outside of the residential center. Here, you can swim, boat, and fish, and there's even a public golf course to check out nearby. Keep in mind that this is one of Texas' most snake-packed lakes and not for the faint of heart.
An active day like this can leave you pretty hungry, so once you're back in town, see if you can stop by Skeet's Texas Grill. The place is known for its chicken-fried steak, onion rings, fried pickles, and fajitas. Their prices are reasonable, at $10-$20 per meal, and the service receives a lot of praise, too. For a quick (and even cheaper) bite, El Papagayo Burritos is your spot. Their burritos are hearty and delicious, and almost everything's less than $10.