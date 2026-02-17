Between Abilene And Midland Is Texas' 'Wind Turbine Capital' With Historic Charm And Delicious Eats

If the criteria for your next travel destination include qualities like "small-town charm," "great food," and "one-of-a-kind attractions," Texas might be hiding the perfect place for you. Sure, if you're going all the way there, you might be tempted to go the usual route of Houston, San Antonio, Austin, or Dallas, but there's just something about the close-knit feel of Sweetwater that you won't find in any of the bigger hubs. Home to roughly 10,000 residents, this is a small city with lots of character. It's even been called the "Wind Turbine Capital of Texas," thanks to all the towering wind farms that dot the area. Beyond that, this is also a place where you'll find museums, fantastic outdoor recreation opportunities, and some highly reviewed restaurants that serve the type of hearty, flavorful food Texas is known for.

You'll find Sweetwater 44 miles west of Abilene and 107 miles northeast of Midland, an affordable retirement destination with scenic nature and historic charm. Interstate 20 and Texas Highway 70 intersect here, so driving in and out of town should be easy, albeit a bit time-consuming, if you're coming from a major city like Houston. With that said, taking on a road trip might be worth it, considering that walkability scores around here are about as low as they get, so having a car on hand is non-negotiable. There are a few public transportation lines available, but they just don't provide the same level of flexibility. If you're thinking about flying into town, your options are limited, since the nearest entryways are all regional airports, like the one in Abilene. International airports are all over 200 miles away.