Texas' 'Tall City' Is An Affordable Retirement Destination With Scenic Nature And Historic Charm
When one thinks of Texas, large skyscrapers in Dallas or Houston might come to mind. Or perhaps you'd think of the wide-open canyon landscapes in Matador or the fast-growing destination of Austin. But situated about 300 miles from the overlooked cowboy city of Fort Worth is a hidden gem that any traveler should consider visiting. The city of Midland was designated as the "Tall City" in the early 1960s because of its own distinct cluster of high-rise office buildings that make up the skyline and distinguish the destination from the surrounding plains.
These days, the "Tall City" has become an affordable retirement spot with many attractions, including museums, nature, and historical sites. Midland is affordable for many reasons. For one, Texas is one of the few states that does not collect income tax. The average home value is also affordable: According to Zillow, the average home in Midland costs around $320,000 which is less than the nation's $430,000 average. With a population of over 171,000 residents as of 2023, Midland is not the biggest city in Texas, but there are still plenty of sites to see.
It's also an appealing retirement and visitor attraction because of its warm, dry climate. Texas has mild winters and Midland represents a calmer way of living as the city boasts rather quiet neighborhoods. If you're wanting to travel to Midland, then your best bet would be to take a flight to El Paso International Airport, which is about 300 miles away. Midland does have its own international airport that is just 10 miles away from the city center, but it offers fewer flight options.
Scenic spots and things to do in Midland
The Lone Star State is a nature enthusiast's paradise with places like the nature areas and "neon skyline" in Weslaco. One of the great scenic attractions in Midland is the I-20 Wildlife Preserve (now known as the Watersong Wild Space). Ranked as the fourth best thing to do in Midland on Tripadvisor, this 100-acre preserve offers a variety of wildlife to see, including reptiles, geckos, snakes, hummingbirds, and toads. The preserve is a wetland and prairie habitat in a dry desert climate.
Another great scenic spot to visit is the Sibley Nature Center, where visitors can explore a plethora of programs to learn about the natural world. Visit Midland listed the site as one of the city's must-see attractions, and it's easy to see why. The 49-acre site offers trails that take visitors through shortgrass prairie as well as brushland habitats. There's also a natural history library featuring exhibits about local wildlife and ecology that are sure to fascinate all.
It's not just nature that thrives in Midland, but the arts. Retiree residents and visitors alike will love the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center. Ranked by Tripadvisor as the second best thing to do in all of Midland, the center hosts ballet, musical theatre, and symphony shows. It also has magnificent architecture that was influenced by the landscape on which it stands. There's even a grand staircase, sculptural walls, and a three-story lobby.
Dining out and Midland's historic charm
There's plenty of historic charm in Texas, including the rich history in the city of Anahuac, also known as the "Alligator Capital Of Texas." Midland was once a quiet ranching town, but it became an oil city in the early 20th century when people discovered the Permian Basin (a seabed below West Texas) held oil. The Permian Basin Petroleum Museum offers a more in-depth look into the region's history, stretching back 230 million years. In addition to diving into the history of the oil industry, there are also interactive exhibits and geological displays, with everything from rock core samples to seismic-survey exhibits.
Another great historic spot to visit is the George W. Bush Childhood Home. Listed in the National Register of Historic Places, this destination teaches visitors about the history of the prestigious Bush family. The restored house also offers a glimpse into what Midland was like in the middle of the 20th century.
If you're looking for great places to eat in Midland, then Wall Street Bar & Grill is ranked number one on Tripadvisor's ranking of best restaurants in Midland. In addition to its menu of classic American fare, what makes this establishment so memorable is that the place has a hand-carved antique mahogany bar and pressed tin ceilings. Another great food option is Opal's Table, which MRT listed as one of its most "beloved establishments in town." The menu changes seasonally at Opal's Table, but some highlights include mac and cheese, corn griddle cakes, seared tuna, and beignets. Finally, if you're wanting to stay the night in Midland, then La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Midland North is a great choice. This three-star hotel offers an outdoor pool, free breakfast, and a hot tub.