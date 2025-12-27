Texas' 'Tall City' Is An Affordable Retirement Destination With Scenic Nature And Historic Charm

When one thinks of Texas, large skyscrapers in Dallas or Houston might come to mind. Or perhaps you'd think of the wide-open canyon landscapes in Matador or the fast-growing destination of Austin. But situated about 300 miles from the overlooked cowboy city of Fort Worth is a hidden gem that any traveler should consider visiting. The city of Midland was designated as the "Tall City" in the early 1960s because of its own distinct cluster of high-rise office buildings that make up the skyline and distinguish the destination from the surrounding plains.

These days, the "Tall City" has become an affordable retirement spot with many attractions, including museums, nature, and historical sites. Midland is affordable for many reasons. For one, Texas is one of the few states that does not collect income tax. The average home value is also affordable: According to Zillow, the average home in Midland costs around $320,000 which is less than the nation's $430,000 average. With a population of over 171,000 residents as of 2023, Midland is not the biggest city in Texas, but there are still plenty of sites to see.

It's also an appealing retirement and visitor attraction because of its warm, dry climate. Texas has mild winters and Midland represents a calmer way of living as the city boasts rather quiet neighborhoods. If you're wanting to travel to Midland, then your best bet would be to take a flight to El Paso International Airport, which is about 300 miles away. Midland does have its own international airport that is just 10 miles away from the city center, but it offers fewer flight options.