Ohio's Oldest State Park Is A Popular Lakefront Gem For Fishing, Hiking, And Boating
Whatever nature getaway you're looking for, there's probably a destination in Ohio that offers it and more. Whether it's the Appalachian foothills or charming small towns, there are plenty of things to do in Ohio. For a mix of both water and land adventures with a side of history, why not make your way to Buckeye Lake State Park? As the name suggests, the highlight is the 3,100 acres of Buckeye Lake that includes parts of Licking County, Perry County, and Fairfield County. You can make your base in any of the towns and villages that surround the waters, including Buckeye Lake.
Not only is Buckeye Lake State Park a popular day-use destination, but it's also the oldest state park in Ohio. In the 1800s, the lake was used as a feeder lake for the canal system. When the canal system fell into decline, the feeder lakes were turned into public parks. In the 1900s, there was even an amusement park, complete with dance pavilions and park rides. Nowadays, you can find the amusement park's fountain in North Shore Park as a memento from that time. It officially became Buckeye Lake State Park in 1949.
You can find Buckeye Lake about a 40-minute drive from Columbus, America's hot foodie destination. If you're traveling by air, you can arrive at either the John Glenn Columbus International Airport or the Rickenbacker International Airport. The park office is just east of Millersport, one of the most charming small towns in Ohio, and next to Lieb's Island.
Things to do in Buckeye Lake State Park
Buckeye Lake is an unlimited horsepower lake and is open to all types of watercraft. If you're bringing your boat out, North Shore, Fairfield Beach, and Lieb's Island all have boat ramps and fishing access points. There is also a kayak and canoe boat launch at Thorn Township. Need to rent a boat? In Millersport, you'll find the Buckeye Lake Marina, Fisher's Marina, and various bait shops for all your boating and fishing needs.
For anglers, you'll have the opportunity to catch perch, bluegill, crappie, largemouth bass, and catfish, to name a few. According to Vance Outdoors, Lieb's Island is a good option during spring and fall for largemouth bass and saugeye, and it has fewer crowds. You can also head to North Shore during the mornings and evenings to try your luck at finding catfish and bass. Fairfield Beach, on the other hand, can get crowded on the summer weekends, but it is known for its bluegill and crappie.
Although being on the water is the go-to activity, there are still tons of things you can do on land. If you're into hiking, the Buckeye Lake Trail may interest you. The trail is a multi-purpose route for hiking or cycling, and it is divided into two sections: the Buckeye Lake Dam Trail and a short trail along Fairfield Beach. The Buckeye Lake Dam Trail stretches from the North Shore boat ramp up to Lieb's Island. There are also two shorter routes on Brooks Park and Fairfield Beach.