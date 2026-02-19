Along The Minnesota Border Sits Wisconsin's First State Park, Known For Camping, Trails, And Glacial Potholes
There are plenty of beautiful places to be found around Wisconsin that aren't as well-known as the Apostle Islands or Door County. For example, you can venture to the community of Lake Hallie to discover lakeside views and small-town charm. However, located on the St. Croix River, marking the border with Minnesota, is a pretty state park with truly unique geology: Interstate State Park.
Established in 1900, Interstate State Park is the first state park in Wisconsin. It covers about 1,400 acres, and it has a number of outdoor activities like hiking, camping, rock climbing, and swimming. The swimming beach is located at Lake O' the Dalles — kayaking and canoeing are also possible on the lake. Rock climbing on the cliffs is also a fun activity for thrill seekers. Permits are not required for individual climbers, but climbing is at your own risk. You might spot beavers, river otters, white-tailed deer, and up to 150 species of birds in the park. However, the real highlights here are seeing one-of-a-kind glacial formations and exploring the numerous trails.
Discover Interstate State Park's geology and scenic trails
One of the major attractions at Interstate Park is the glacial potholes. These unique geological formations were formed over 10,000 years ago when sand in glacial meltwater swirled around the rocky cliffs, drilling holes into the rock. Minnesota's own Interstate State Park has the world's deepest explored pothole — 60 feet deep — but there are a number of fun potholes to see on the Wisconsin side, too. The Pothole Trail is a 0.4-mile loop and the "most geologically unique trail in the park," according to Wisconsin DNR. This trail is also at the western end of the Wisconsin National Scenic Ice Age Trail, a 1,200-mile long-distance hiking trail.
There are 9 miles of trails to explore in the state park, so be sure to bring your walking boots. Eagle Peak Trail is a 0.8-mile linear hike that goes to the highest point of the park, with a 120-foot elevation gain. Stroll through an extinct riverbed and admire steep canyon walls on the 0.7-mile Echo Canyon Trail, and soak up incredible views over the river gorge on the 0.5-mile Summit Rock Trail. The 1-mile Lake O' the Dalles Trail loops the 23-acre lake — you can swim at the sandy beach, or you might get lucky and spot wildlife here. You can also combine a number of trails together for longer walks with more epic scenery — connect the River Bluff Trail, Echo Canyon Trail, Summit Rock Trail, and part of the Lake o' the Dalles Trail into a 1.4-mile trail, for example. The 7.8-mile Interstate State Park Loop has more scenic panoramas and will take about 3 to 3.5 hours.
How to plan a trip to Interstate State Park
Interstate State Park is a top choice for a camping getaway in nature. There are two main campgrounds, north and south, which have a combined 82 campsites. Plus, there are two primitive group camps, which hold 60 campers in total. The north campground is open May 1 to October 31 and has showers, but the south campground and group camps are open year-round — however, the south campground has only pit toilets. Camping reservations open 11 months in advance, and you should book early, as it's a popular park.
A vehicle admission pass is required to visit Interstate State Park. You can buy a 12-month pass or a day pass — rates vary based on whether or not you have Wisconsin license plates. There are a number of parking areas around the park, providing easy access to trails, campgrounds, and outdoor activities. Interstate State Park is across the river from the charming Minnesota city of Taylors Falls, where you can take a relaxing riverboat ride. The closest major airport, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in Minnesota, is just over a 1-hour drive away.