Along The Minnesota Border Sits Wisconsin's First State Park, Known For Camping, Trails, And Glacial Potholes

One of the major attractions at Interstate Park is the glacial potholes. These unique geological formations were formed over 10,000 years ago when sand in glacial meltwater swirled around the rocky cliffs, drilling holes into the rock. Minnesota's own Interstate State Park has the world's deepest explored pothole — 60 feet deep — but there are a number of fun potholes to see on the Wisconsin side, too. The Pothole Trail is a 0.4-mile loop and the "most geologically unique trail in the park," according to Wisconsin DNR. This trail is also at the western end of the Wisconsin National Scenic Ice Age Trail, a 1,200-mile long-distance hiking trail.

There are 9 miles of trails to explore in the state park, so be sure to bring your walking boots. Eagle Peak Trail is a 0.8-mile linear hike that goes to the highest point of the park, with a 120-foot elevation gain. Stroll through an extinct riverbed and admire steep canyon walls on the 0.7-mile Echo Canyon Trail, and soak up incredible views over the river gorge on the 0.5-mile Summit Rock Trail. The 1-mile Lake O' the Dalles Trail loops the 23-acre lake — you can swim at the sandy beach, or you might get lucky and spot wildlife here. You can also combine a number of trails together for longer walks with more epic scenery — connect the River Bluff Trail, Echo Canyon Trail, Summit Rock Trail, and part of the Lake o' the Dalles Trail into a 1.4-mile trail, for example. The 7.8-mile Interstate State Park Loop has more scenic panoramas and will take about 3 to 3.5 hours.