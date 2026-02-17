Minnesota's Lakeside City Near Minneapolis Offers Shops, Eateries, And A Walkable Downtown

Minneapolis has a lot of points of interest to offer those visiting. Cedar Lake East Beach — one of Minnesota's "hidden beaches" that's an underrated spot for sunbathing — is located just outside of downtown Minneapolis. The state's largest city is also home to the suburb of Savage, which has an excellent craft beer scene, terrific food, and miles of trails. If you're looking for a city to explore that's not too far away, Buffalo is located about 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis and offers lakeside views, as well as a range of shops and dining options.

Currently home to roughly 16,000 residents, Buffalo sits between two major scenic lakes, Lake Pulaski and Buffalo Lake, and its economy is largely spurred on through agriculture and employment at the local school and hospital. The city's pedestrian-friendly downtown area is designed for exploration, with over 20 different businesses in close proximity to one another. These include antique stores, coffee shops, restaurants, bookstores, and furniture shops. Many of these businesses sit on Buffalo's Division Street, meaning convenience and ease of access are not a problem for patrons.

It takes a little under an hour to reach Buffalo if you're driving from Minneapolis, and although it may be tempting to find a hotel in Minneapolis, given it's the city with the cleanest hotels in America, it makes more sense to put up in Buffalo itself. There are a number of accommodation options for you to choose from in Buffalo, including the Country Inn and Suites by Radisson, priced at nearly $150 a night (at the time of writing), or the more budget-friendly Buffalo Host Inn, priced at approximately $70 a night (at the time of writing).