Minnesota's Lakeside City Near Minneapolis Offers Shops, Eateries, And A Walkable Downtown
Minneapolis has a lot of points of interest to offer those visiting. Cedar Lake East Beach — one of Minnesota's "hidden beaches" that's an underrated spot for sunbathing — is located just outside of downtown Minneapolis. The state's largest city is also home to the suburb of Savage, which has an excellent craft beer scene, terrific food, and miles of trails. If you're looking for a city to explore that's not too far away, Buffalo is located about 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis and offers lakeside views, as well as a range of shops and dining options.
Currently home to roughly 16,000 residents, Buffalo sits between two major scenic lakes, Lake Pulaski and Buffalo Lake, and its economy is largely spurred on through agriculture and employment at the local school and hospital. The city's pedestrian-friendly downtown area is designed for exploration, with over 20 different businesses in close proximity to one another. These include antique stores, coffee shops, restaurants, bookstores, and furniture shops. Many of these businesses sit on Buffalo's Division Street, meaning convenience and ease of access are not a problem for patrons.
It takes a little under an hour to reach Buffalo if you're driving from Minneapolis, and although it may be tempting to find a hotel in Minneapolis, given it's the city with the cleanest hotels in America, it makes more sense to put up in Buffalo itself. There are a number of accommodation options for you to choose from in Buffalo, including the Country Inn and Suites by Radisson, priced at nearly $150 a night (at the time of writing), or the more budget-friendly Buffalo Host Inn, priced at approximately $70 a night (at the time of writing).
Visiting some of the best shops in Buffalo
With over 40 different stores offering a range of shopping choices for customers, Buffalo has a lot in the way of retail therapy. One mainstay of the local area is the Buffalo Nickel Antique Market. Open every day of the week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Buffalo Nickel Antique Market's cozy interiors offer a huge range of antiques, including home furnishings and decor, clothing, and jewelry. One customer on Google wrote, "Really great atmosphere. Prices from $.50 to $600! There's really something for everyone."
Another local favorite is JTB Home Furniture and Decor. Originally named Jute Twine and Burlap, this home decor store is famous for its high-quality farmhouse tables, and it also offers everyday home decor products like candles, bar shelves, and vases. One thing to keep in mind, though, is that the store is only open on the first Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of every month. If you can't make it on one of these days, you can set up an appointment to schedule a visit. The Porch in Buffalo is also a great spot to check out vintage and modern home decor alike.
Getting a taste of the best food in the city
There are close to 50 coffee shops and restaurants in Buffalo, so residents and visitors have a range of options to choose from when hungry. If it's strictly a cup of coffee and a good read you're in the mood for, Buffalo Books and Coffee is a fantastic place to visit. Established in 1994, this family-run independent bookstore and coffee shop began with the idea of providing a communal space for great ideas to be shared and nurtured. Their coffee shop serves both hot and cold beverages, including espressos, cappuccinos, white mochas, iced lattes, and frappes, and their bakery serves up coffee cakes, biscotti, cookies, scones, and more.
If you're looking for something quick, tasty, and filling, you will want to head on over to BJ's Deli. The deli has some fantastic sandwich options, such as Reubens, meatball sandwiches, southwest chicken wraps, and the classic BLT. Service is good and quick, with one customer on Google stating, "The staff and owners are absolutely amazing. They were packed, and we had our food in a matter of 5 [minutes] after [ordering]."
Located within a bowling alley, Bison Creek Bar and Dining is another crowd favorite among Buffalo residents. The restaurant offers classic American fare, including staples like burgers, steaks, pastas, salads, and soups, among other items. They're open until 10 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday, so if you're looking for a late-night snack, they have you covered.