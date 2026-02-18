5 Affordable In-Flight Accessories You Can Pick Up At Home Depot
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It's no secret that flying can be a hassle. Once you get to your far-flung destination, the world is your playground. On the plane itself, though, seats are smaller, sleep is elusive, and sitting in a cramped space for hours can take a toll. Then there's worrying about your money and documents while you nap, staying hydrated with those tiny cups of water, and staying connected to work, family, and friends as you soar above the clouds. Fortunately, Home Depot offers a number of in-flight items that are very affordable for solving these problems. They include a very bendable travel pillow, a packable travel blanket, a portable water bottle with a tea-infuser, a money belt to keep your documents close to your body, and a 3-in-1 travel charger so you have enough juice for long flights.
Home Depot may not be the first place you think to shop for travel gear, but it carries more than you might expect. In addition to the in-flight items below, you'll find luggage, voltage adapters, and luggage scales to help avoid overweight baggage fees.
Extra-comfy travel pillow
Whether you're taking a red-eye or trying to rest before a big vacation, sleeping on a plane can be tough on your neck. A good travel pillow can help you avoid waking up with your head on your seatmate's shoulder — or with a painful crick. Then again, not all travel pillows offer the same support.
Home Depot sells the Vevor Travel Pillow for $18 at the time of this writing. Its design features bendable sides that can be shaped to create a more stable base for your head. In fact, it can be adjusted for different positions, including back sleeping, forward-leaning, or reclined seats.
The pillow also has a machine-washable case so you don't have to stress about germs, and it's stuffed with memory foam for stability. It comes with a few extras, too. In the spirit of the flight attendant tip to bring a sleeping kit, the set also includes earplugs, an eye mask, and a storage bag, making it easy to keep everything together in your carry-on.
Travel blanket
Once upon a time, travel blankets were given out for free on planes. These days, complimentary blankets are typically limited to long-haul international routes. On many domestic flights, you'll need to bring your own — or pay for them. Luckily, Home Depot carries the GForce Jersey Knit Travel Blanket for around $16, making it easy to ensure a toasty nap at 30,000 feet.
This soft blanket measures 50 by 47 inches and folds into a carrying case. The case includes a loop that can clip to a carry-on or belt with a carabiner, and a strap that slides over a telescoping suitcase handle up to 6 inches wide. The hands-free design can prove to be helpful when you're already juggling a million things. Plus, it's flat enough to slip it into the front pouch of your carry-on if you get any flak from TSA for an extra item. Beyond the plane, it can double as an extra hotel blanket or a picnic throw at your destination.
Tea infuser reusable water bottle
We all know you can't just bring a bottle of liquid through TSA security, but we also know all too well that buying drinks in the airport can be expensive. The best solution is to bring your own reusable water bottle. Not only does Home Depot have one of those in stainless steel, but you can actually bring along your own tea bags in your favorite flavor and steep them inside. The Ovente 16-ounce Travel Tumbler with Tea-Infuser is around $25, and it's got a lot to recommend it.
It's BPA-free, double-walled, spill-proof, and vacuum-insulated. It's rated to keep drinks warm for up to 12 hours and cold ones cold for up to 24 hours. If you fall asleep for the whole flight, you can still have a hot or cold beverage during the long wait to deplane. You can put your tea bag in the fruit infuser to let it steep, or use some yummy local fruit at your destination. A rubberized base helps reduce slipping on tray tables.
Money belt
Few anti-theft accessories are as useful as a money belt, something travel pro Rick Steves recommends often. If you're not familiar with them, they are essentially slim pouches worn under clothing that can hold cash, cards, and travel documents, helping prevent pickpockets and crimes of opportunity. Using one at the airport and on the plane can offer peace of mind. Items stored in checked luggage could be delayed if your bags don't arrive with you. Stashing passports or wallets in an overhead bin or under the seat can leave them out of sight. Keeping important documents on your person reduces that risk.
Home Depot carries the Travelon Undergarment Waist Pouch for around $15. It includes RFID-blocking material so you can stop worrying about people getting your information, even if they never touch your credit cards (see also: electronic skimming). There are two zippered pockets and three drop pockets for quick-access items such as a boarding pass. It's also got a mesh back panel, so you aren't sweating from the nylon against your skin, along with an adjustable waist strap.
Foldable travel charger
One of the big issues while traveling is keeping your devices charged. We all have so many of them now, from smartphones and watches to earphones, and they all seem to need different plugs. Then there is the unsettling warning from the FBI about avoiding charging at the airport to prevent your information from being stolen through "juice jacking." You can skip that and charge up to 3 devices at once at the airport or on the plane with the Chargeworx Foldable 3-In-1 Travel Charger.
This portable charger offers 15 watts of charging power and features a magnetic connection to keep things from sliding off or between the seats. It's foldable, so you can carry it in your pocket when you leave the plane. The charger can be plugged into a wall outlet or airport power source, allowing you to use your own cables rather than connecting your devices directly to a public USB port, as the FBI post on X says to do. It's priced at around $33 on Home Depot's website.
As with any travel accessory, prices are accurate as of this writing and may change.