5 Affordable In-Flight Accessories You Can Pick Up At Home Depot

It's no secret that flying can be a hassle. Once you get to your far-flung destination, the world is your playground. On the plane itself, though, seats are smaller, sleep is elusive, and sitting in a cramped space for hours can take a toll. Then there's worrying about your money and documents while you nap, staying hydrated with those tiny cups of water, and staying connected to work, family, and friends as you soar above the clouds. Fortunately, Home Depot offers a number of in-flight items that are very affordable for solving these problems. They include a very bendable travel pillow, a packable travel blanket, a portable water bottle with a tea-infuser, a money belt to keep your documents close to your body, and a 3-in-1 travel charger so you have enough juice for long flights.

Home Depot may not be the first place you think to shop for travel gear, but it carries more than you might expect. In addition to the in-flight items below, you'll find luggage, voltage adapters, and luggage scales to help avoid overweight baggage fees.