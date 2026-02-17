This Once-Thriving Pennsylvania Rail Town Is Now A Retirement-Friendly Suburb With Walkable Charm

As a state with a favorable tax structure, Pennsylvania — known more for its historical bona fides, industrial heritage, and Hershey's chocolate – is drawing attention for its retirement value. In 2025, Forbes ranked two of its bigger cities – Bethlehem and Pittsburgh — among the top 25 best places to retire in America, based on factors such as housing costs, quality of life, and crime. Bethlehem's reputation as "Christmas City" and Pittsburgh's wealth of free activities and sports teams can help keep the golden years busy. Another smaller — and pricier — retirement option with a population of about 6,600 is the affluent Philadelphia suburb of Wayne, which exudes an air of elegance featured in the 1940 film, "The Philadelphia Story." Blending residential charm with Victorian- and Colonial-style homes and a walkable downtown (notching a 92 Walk Score), Wayne offers retirees a vibrant lifestyle with community festivals, meticulously maintained parks, an art center, and nearby college events.

Part of the prosperous Main Line communities, Wayne is one of several desirable neighborhoods — including Bryn Mawr and Gladwyne — that developed in the 1880s along the Pennsylvania Railroad's Main Line route. Once called Louella, it was rechristened as Wayne in honor of Gen. Anthony Wayne and his exploits during the American Revolutionary War. Today, public transportation remains accessible via SEPTA's Paoli-Thorndale Line, with travel time to Philadelphia of about 40 minutes and to Philadelphia International Airport of roughly 65 minutes.

As noted, Pennsylvania does not tax most retirement income, including Social Security benefits, but housing costs here run high. As of December 2025, Wayne's median list price on Realtor.com sat at $915,000, ranging from an $875,000 four-bedroom, contemporary Colonial to a $1.5 million five-bedroom home within walking distance of downtown. If that's out of reach, you can test-drive the area by renting, with monthly rates averaging $3,000.