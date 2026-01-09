The 5 Best Free Things To Do In Pittsburgh

The topography of Pittsburgh is defined by its three rivers: the Monongahela River along its southern side and the Allegheny River to the north, which come together into the Ohio River at the Point downtown. One of the best ways to experience the three rivers is on the serene inner-city walking trail known as the Three Rivers Heritage Trail. This 35-mile system of trails runs along both banks of all three rivers, connecting to a variety of neighborhoods and attractions along the way. The portion along the southern bank of the Monongahela also connects to the larger Great Allegheny Passage, a 150-mile trail system that runs through southwestern Pennsylvania and Maryland, all the way to Washington, D.C.

About 90% of the Three Rivers Heritage Trail is paved, making it suitable for biking (and families with strollers), as well as walking and running. Interpretive signs posted along the trail provide insights into the region's history and information on landmarks like the Three Sisters Bridges, Herr's Island, and St. Nicholas Church. The North Side portion of the trail, along the northern shore of the Allegheny River, is a great place to start for visitors, running past noteworthy attractions like the Pirates' PNC Park, the Steelers' Acrisure Stadium, and the Kamin Science Center. The trail on the Allegheny's southern shore connects downtown with the Strip District, a neighborhood full of shops and restaurants including one of the most charming old-school diners in Appalachia. The stretch along the southern shore of the Monongahela runs past commercial areas like Station Square, which has access to the Duquesne Incline for spectacular views of downtown (note that there are fares to ride) and SouthSide Works, where you can stop for a meal or rest your legs while people-watching in the town square.