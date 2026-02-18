Los Angeles' 5 Absolute Best Affordable Hotels On The Beach

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In Los Angeles, nothing says "I've arrived" quite like tucking your toes in the sand and marveling at the sparkling Pacific Ocean. While you might think this world-class metropolis — blessed with 75 miles of golden coastline across Los Angeles County — would be packed with seaside hotel options, that isn't exactly the case. Renowned beach destinations like Venice and Santa Monica are home to a smattering of beachfront stays, while the exclusive, celebrity-filled enclave of Malibu barely has a handful.

Inevitably, this lack of competition means that Los Angeles' beachside properties can put a serious dent in your wallet. That's why we gussied up this list of Los Angeles' five absolute best affordable beach hotels. In coveted coastal areas like Santa Monica, Malibu, and Marina del Rey, you can easily spend $600 to well over $1,000 per night on a beachfront stay, so we challenged ourselves to find great options for roughly half that price. You can check into four beach hotels on this list for less than $300 per night. There's one outlier that costs more, but it's still the most affordable hotel in the same prime location.

In addition to sourcing hotels that give guests the biggest bang for their buck, we looked for stays with appealing perks and amenities, charming coastal design, plenty to see and do nearby, and a reputation for good, sunny vibes.