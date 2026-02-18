Between Minneapolis And Milwaukee Is A Riverfront Wisconsin City With Friendly Vibes And Scenic Natural Views
Though not usually at the top of most travelers' adventure itineraries, Wisconsin is a great getaway. Sightseers and explorers will find diversions all around the Badger State — from Wisconsin's incredible lakes and rivers to unmatched views along the Door County Coastal Byway, you would be remiss not to spend at least a little time here. For travelers in search of both outdoor adventure and a touch of small-town charm, Black River Falls awaits.
Established in the 1830s, both Ho-Chunk Indians and Europeans populated Black River Falls, named for the winding curves of the Black River flowing around the south edge of town. Sawmills and homesteads formed the town's early landscape, which still feels like a sleepy oasis. Road-trippers coming from the east will be greeted with views of the dense forest fringing the Black River while driving over the highway into town. The streets are quiet, with brick façades on either side giving way to local pubs and antique shops. Meanwhile, the surrounding wilderness beckons outdoor enthusiasts to explore. Hiking trails skirt the edges of the Black River, while the hushed woodlands of the Black River State Forest offer the chance to kayak and camp.
Sightseers can stick to Black River Falls' quaint downtown to soak up the friendly atmosphere. "The people here are super nice and welcoming," according to a review on Niche, a neighborhood ranking website. The town calendar also brings the community together with heartwarming events like the Winter Frostival, high tea at the pub, and weekly trivia nights. Wisconsin locals in Milwaukee can drive to Black River Falls in roughly three hours, while Minnesotans in Minneapolis are just over two hours away by car. All signs point to Black River Falls as an ideal escape for a relaxing weekend away.
Explore the outdoors in Black River Falls, Wisconsin
Outdoor enthusiasts will find adventure and scenic landscapes around every corner. For a leisurely hike around town, follow the length of the Foundation Trail, a paved footpath circling the entire town perimeter, which winds through rushing woodlands along the way. A portion of the trail hugs the edge of the Black River, opening up to waterfront views framed by shady trees. Benches offer a spot to rest with idyllic views, while more relaxed travelers can pack a hamper to enjoy at the picnic tables scattered along the trail.
Stretching across almost 70,000 acres is the Black River State Forest, a sylvan landscape of craggy ledges beneath a thick canopy of trees. Landing docks on the Black River, along with access to woodland lakes and babbling creeks, allow anglers to cast a line for walleye, catfish, and northern pike. A network of trails makes it easy to hike or cycle through the wilderness, while the winter months turn the landscape into a haven for cross-country skiing and snowmobiling. According to a previous visitor, the park is a "[g]reat place to get away from everything for a bit."
Following the Black River as it curves southwards brings explorers to the Perry Creek Trail, also part of the Black River State Forest. Narrow dirt footpaths meander through towering sandstone cliffs that rise dramatically between the hushed groves of maple, aspen, and oak trees. The creek has a unique red hue, influenced by the natural acids seeping into the water from the surrounding tree roots. Frothy rapids gush over clusters of flat rocks, which flow into shallow bends around rocky bluffs, giving kayakers a thrilling trail to paddle. The Perry Creek eventually converges with the Black River, making it easy to explore more of the area.
Sights, accommodations, and food in Black River Falls, Wisconsin
Travelers who prefer exploring cultural landmarks rather than the backcountry can spend time around downtown Black River Falls. Right on Main Street is the Jackson County Historical Society Museum, tucked within a quaint brick edifice that was once a Carnegie Library. Tour the exhibits to see a range of Native American artifacts, along with antique furniture and other historic memorabilia. A short walk north of Main Street brings visitors to the Historic Keefe House, a wonderful example of residential architecture in the Colonial Revival and Queen Anne styles. Surrounded by green lawns and leafy trees, the house is now more than a century old and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Still a private residence, visitors can admire the architecture from the sidewalk.
Stop by some of downtown's local eateries in between sightseeing, where you will no doubt come across some of Black River Falls' friendly faces. Highly rated is Revolution, which bills itself as "not just a coffee shop." Enjoy flavored lattes and specialty mochas along with wines, craft beer, and tasty brunch options. "The best coffee in town. Friendly staff. Great food," wrote a previous diner in a Google review. Anyone craving Mexican will find enchiladas, fajitas, and burritos on the menu at Cinco de Mayo, where there is "[e]xcellent food [and a] very welcoming atmosphere," according to a previous visitor.
Travelers staying overnight can choose from a range of lodging. The Black River Retreat is a waterfront vacation cabin tucked amidst a forested slope with relaxing views, while highway motels like Quality Inn & Suites and Days Inn can be found just outside town. For more Wisconsin sightseeing, drive just an hour northwest to Chippewa Falls, a riverfront city with local delights, beauty, and charm.