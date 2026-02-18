Between Minneapolis And Milwaukee Is A Riverfront Wisconsin City With Friendly Vibes And Scenic Natural Views

Though not usually at the top of most travelers' adventure itineraries, Wisconsin is a great getaway. Sightseers and explorers will find diversions all around the Badger State — from Wisconsin's incredible lakes and rivers to unmatched views along the Door County Coastal Byway, you would be remiss not to spend at least a little time here. For travelers in search of both outdoor adventure and a touch of small-town charm, Black River Falls awaits.

Established in the 1830s, both Ho-Chunk Indians and Europeans populated Black River Falls, named for the winding curves of the Black River flowing around the south edge of town. Sawmills and homesteads formed the town's early landscape, which still feels like a sleepy oasis. Road-trippers coming from the east will be greeted with views of the dense forest fringing the Black River while driving over the highway into town. The streets are quiet, with brick façades on either side giving way to local pubs and antique shops. Meanwhile, the surrounding wilderness beckons outdoor enthusiasts to explore. Hiking trails skirt the edges of the Black River, while the hushed woodlands of the Black River State Forest offer the chance to kayak and camp.

Sightseers can stick to Black River Falls' quaint downtown to soak up the friendly atmosphere. "The people here are super nice and welcoming," according to a review on Niche, a neighborhood ranking website. The town calendar also brings the community together with heartwarming events like the Winter Frostival, high tea at the pub, and weekly trivia nights. Wisconsin locals in Milwaukee can drive to Black River Falls in roughly three hours, while Minnesotans in Minneapolis are just over two hours away by car. All signs point to Black River Falls as an ideal escape for a relaxing weekend away.