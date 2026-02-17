Washington's Cozy Cascade Mountain Town Is A Riverfront Gem With Natural Beauty And Outdoor Fun

Swathed in dense forests across the slopes of soaring peaks, Washington state is a magnet for all types of outdoor explorers. There are pleasant hikes to be found in the Mima Mounds Natural Area Preserve, a peculiar landmark of strange beauty, while intrepid wayfarers can pack their bags and drive along the Olympic Peninsula Loop for a Washington road trip with world-renowned stops. Travelers who crave the serene atmosphere that comes with being surrounded by dramatic landscapes should plan a getaway to Skykomish. This petite Washington hamlet might be a mere dot on the map, but its natural beauty jumps right off the page.

Like many settlements in America's pioneer past, it all started with the railroad. The iron horse first whistled through the forested valleys between the Cascade Mountains in the 1890s, which heralded the rush to establish a smattering of local businesses, and Skykomish was born. Logging was one of the many industries that sustained the town into the next century—copper and gold mines turned Skykomish into a boomtown. Steam engines hauled ore across the state, and at least eight passenger trains made a stop at the Skykomish railroad depot each day.

Skykomish is now quiet, but has retained much of its boomtown character. Clapboard buildings stand along the minuscule main street, and a few of the original saloons and hotels from the town's heyday are still operating. What's more, the glistening curves of the South Fork Skykomish River carves its way through the middle of town, creating a picturesque backdrop. While sightseers can wander the historic district, eager explorers can follow wooded trails to trek through the Washington wilderness, or jump into the water for kayaking, rafting, and fishing. Just over an hour by car from Seattle, a trip to Skykomish is sure to be a thrill.