America's 5 States With The Most Lakes

Calling all lake lovers — the U.S. is prime vacation territory for you! Some of the most beautiful lakes in the world make their home in the country, whether that's Crater Lake, the deepest in the U.S., tucked into the Oregon Cascades, or the ultra-blue waters of Lake Tahoe, spreading across the California-Nevada state line in the Sierra Nevada mountains. But which states have the most lakes overall? What corners of the country burst with more bodies of water than you can shake a fishing license at?

Well, we decided to find out. To compile our list, we took data from the U.S. Geological Survey's (USGS) study on the Principal Lakes of the United States to rank the territories with the most lakes in the country. The study filters out small lakes and ponds and includes only waters with more than 10 square miles of surface area. We took those metrics as our base number and counted an extra lake for each of the Great Lakes that bordered one of our states, a process that had little impact on the final five but did alter the order in which they appear.

The result is a handful of places where water-based vacationing is sure to go off with a splash. Regardless of whether you're planning on whizzing around the clear waters of Minnesota's lush Northwoods or cruising the scenic lakeside byways in Alaska, you can't really go wrong.