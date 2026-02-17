Indiana's Once-Thriving Lakeside Amusement Park That Almost Closed Forever Is Lively Again
"There is more than corn in Indiana," touts the official jingle for Indiana Beach. Situated about 4 miles north of Monticello — Indiana's lively lakeside town that offers a perfect mix of family fun and endless recreation — the thrill-filled amusement park opened in 1926 on the banks of Lake Shafer, and is proudly celebrating its centennial birthday in 2026.
Sadly, it nearly wasn't so. In early 2020, the once-thriving amusement park announced it was closing after 94 years in operation due to financial struggles. White County locals took the news particularly hard, including Monticello Mayor Cathy Gross, who told WNDU 16 News at the time: "It's sad. It's a wallop, that's for sure ... Indiana Beach has been an important part of history, our legacy, for generations."
Indiana Beach remained closed for a year. However, before it could fully transform into a creepy abandoned amusement park, it reopened under new ownership in May 2021, debuting new rides like the Sea Warrior along with its beloved longtime gems. Set to open for the season in spring 2026, the century-old amusement park is thriving once more, offering a paradise of family fun in Indiana that's so much more than corn.
Visiting Indiana Beach amusement park
Tickets for Indiana Beach aren't on sale quite yet, but the park's website will be updated as soon as they are. Offering single-day tickets and season passes, both options include unlimited access to the park's 45-plus rides, as well as free admission to live concerts at the Summer Ballroom. The upgraded perks of buying a season pass include free VIP parking, discounts on overnight accommodations, and "Bring-A-Friend" days, which are pretty sweet deals if you plan on going multiple days.
Among the many rides at the vibrant lakeside park, you'll find scream-worthy rollercoasters like the self-explanatory All-American Triple Loop and the twisty, mine-themed Lost Coaster of Superstition Mountain. For water-filled attractions, you can make a splash on the Big Flush water slide or float peacefully along the Lazy River. If you're bringing the family along, there are plenty of family-friendly rides to enjoy, from bumper boats to a classic Ferris wheel.
In honor of the park's 100-year anniversary, there are plenty of special events planned for the summer season, including waterskiing shows and tribute band concerts paying homage to everyone from The Beach Boys to John Mellencamp. If you're looking to stay in the area, you can check in for a comfortable stay at the Indiana Beach Hotel or set up camp at the Indiana Beach Campground. The park is located about 2-hours from either Chicago or Indianapolis, and it's not the only worthwhile stop between the two.