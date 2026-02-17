Indiana's Once-Thriving Lakeside Amusement Park That Almost Closed Forever Is Lively Again

"There is more than corn in Indiana," touts the official jingle for Indiana Beach. Situated about 4 miles north of Monticello — Indiana's lively lakeside town that offers a perfect mix of family fun and endless recreation — the thrill-filled amusement park opened in 1926 on the banks of Lake Shafer, and is proudly celebrating its centennial birthday in 2026.

Sadly, it nearly wasn't so. In early 2020, the once-thriving amusement park announced it was closing after 94 years in operation due to financial struggles. White County locals took the news particularly hard, including Monticello Mayor Cathy Gross, who told WNDU 16 News at the time: "It's sad. It's a wallop, that's for sure ... Indiana Beach has been an important part of history, our legacy, for generations."

Indiana Beach remained closed for a year. However, before it could fully transform into a creepy abandoned amusement park, it reopened under new ownership in May 2021, debuting new rides like the Sea Warrior along with its beloved longtime gems. Set to open for the season in spring 2026, the century-old amusement park is thriving once more, offering a paradise of family fun in Indiana that's so much more than corn.